BookGirlies, rise: here are the upcoming book-to-screen adaptations that I'm genuinely excited about

As a book lover, I have been on a quest to read highly-rated #BookTok novels this year, and so far, my reading slump is well and truly over. But if there's one thing I love more than reading a good book, it's a well-cast, true-to-the-book screen adaptation — with bonus points if it's on the best streaming services.

Thankfully for me and fellow bookworms, 2026 (and 2027, if I'm honest) are shaping up to be great years for book adaptations. Across limited series, streaming films, and theatrical releases, there are plenty of upcoming titles in the pipeline that are sure to either be a) better than the book or b) supplementary to it. Look, sometimes series or film adaptations don't quite nail the brief, but I'm optimistic that these five entries will be worth the watch.

From impending releases that are less than a week away to those heading our way later this year, here are my five highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming soon.

The Love Hypothesis - Prime Video (September 23)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Can we just take a moment to appreciate Prime Video's exceptional slate of book adaptations? From The Summer I Turned Pretty and Red, White & Royal Blue to Off Campus and the Our Fault film series, Prime Video has a lot to love in its take on beloved stories. Its next adaptation is one that I have been buzzing about since it was announced: Ali Hazelwood's The Love Hypothesis.

According to the logline, the film follows Olive (Lili Reinhart), a brilliant PhD candidate focused on her future in academia. But when she realizes her best friend Anh (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to prove she’s moved on. What begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement. As their arrangement blurs the line between performance and reality, Olive is forced to test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk.

• Stream The Love Hypothesis on Prime Video from September 23

Carrie - Prime Video (October 7)

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I'm not the biggest fan of horror movies or series, but everything showrunner Mike Flanagan touches turns to gold IMO, and this adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie could be another massive hit.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As per the logline, the series follows misfit high schooler Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) who has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

• Stream Carrie on Prime Video from October 7

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - in theaters (November 20)

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer – Joseph Zada - YouTube Watch On

As a teenager, the Hunger Games books and movies changed my life. Suzanne Collins wormed her way into my heart as my favorite author, and Francis Lawrence — the director of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and beyond—perfectly captured what I loved (and hated) most about the books in his films.

The latest book, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, was my favourite read of 2025, so my expectations are plenty high for the movie — slated for release this November. Better yet, fellow Aussie Joseph Zada plays the lead role, and the casting was perfect.

According to the logline, the film takes place 24 years before the first, when 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Zada) is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. Every 25th edition of the games, known as a Quarter Quell, adds a special twist to the annual rules. For the 50th Hunger Games, each district of Panem must send twice the number of tributes to the Capitol to fight to the death in a televised spectacle.

• Watch The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping this November in theaters

Pride and Prejudice - Netflix (December 3)

Pride and Prejudice | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

So, this adaptation's release date is quite some time away in December, but it is definitely worth talking about. With Emma Corrin taking the lead as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden taking on Mr. Darcy, this retelling of the classic Jane Austen novel is going to be a hoot!

According to the logline, the 6-part series follows the five Bennet sisters as they navigate love, family, and society’s expectations to secure their futures when wealthy bachelors arrive in their neighborhood. Jane falls for the charming Mr Bingley, while Elizabeth clashes with his proud friend Mr Darcy – but unexpected encounters and family scandals force Elizabeth to reconsider her feelings and discover the true nature of love.

The 55-second teaser doesn't give much away, but I can already tell that the series is going to be true-to-form and might add a little bit of spice… but I guess we will have to wait and see.

• Stream Pride and Prejudice on Netflix on December 3, 2026

Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone - HBO Max (December 25)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Okay, I won't lie — as a Potterhead, I am a teensy bit skeptical about this one since I grew up on the Daniel Radcliffe films and have fond memories of seeing the latter four in theaters during their respective release weekends. The energy was truly unmatched.

However, this HBO Max take on our boy Harry looks as magical as ever, and knowing that it's an eight-part series based on the first book likely means we're going to get more out of the story — and perhaps, a truer adaptation of the book.

As per the logline, there is nothing special about Harry Potter — or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.

• Stream Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on HBO Max on December 25, 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.