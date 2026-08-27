3 new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (Aug. 28-30)

Hulu is an excellent choice for building your next weekend movie marathon. The streaming service regularly adds both originals and classics to its library. Plus, because it's owned by Disney, it's the home for new releases from several Disney-owned studios. It even has deals with some other studios to get new releases before any other service, whether they're produced by Disney or not.

Here's the thing, though. The movies added to Hulu aren't always good. Unfortunately, this week is a prime example of that fact, as "Desert Warrior" is the only new movie coming to Hulu this weekend. Given its 28% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, I'm loath to recommend it.

So, this weekend, I'm recommending three newly added movies from the past few weeks that are worth a watch this weekend, rather than strictly the newest movies to Hulu. "The Christophers" was just added last week and is a new Steven Soderbergh movie from earlier this year anchored around a pair of great performances from Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel. Once you're done with that, check out "Violent Ends," a 2025 crime thriller you almost certainly haven't seen before. Then, wrap up your movie marathon with "Ex Machina," a sci-fi masterpiece from "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" writer Alex Garland.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

So, here are the three new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2026.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year, and has already seen over 35 new releases this year.

'The Christophers' (2026)

THE CHRISTOPHERS - Official Trailer - In Select Theaters April 10 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Black comedy movie

What's it about? "The Christophers" stars Michaela Coel as Lori. She's a reformed forger turned art restorer, but Barnaby and Sallie Sklar (James Corden and Jessica Gunning) want her to get back in the game. They've hired her to pose as an assistant to their artist father, Julian (Ian McKellen), so that she can finish his eight incomplete works without him knowing. The plan? Once he dies, his kids will "discover" the missing works ... and become quite rich while they're at it.

Why you need to watch it: This movie has gotten rave reviews from essentially everyone who saw it. This movie is all about its two leads, and McKellen and Coel are worth the price of admission. There's a good chance this is the best movie from 2026 you haven't seen yet this year.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch "The Christophers" on Hulu now

'Violent Ends' (2025)

Violent Ends | Official Trailer | HD | Independent Film Company - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Gothic crime thriller movie

What's it about? Lucas (Billy Magnussen) tries not to be like the rest of his family. Largely because they're all criminals, and he just wants to be an honest man. But when armed robbery goes wrong, it draws him into the family business: good ol' fashioned small-town violence.

Why you need to watch it: I grew up in a small town that could easily be mistaken for the Northwestern Arkansas location of "Violent Ends." So I'm a sucker for these types of crime thrillers in the backwoods of America. Make sure to check it out this weekend if you have the time.

Watch "Violent Ends" on Hulu now

'Ex Machina' (2014)

Ex Machina | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller movie

What's it about? "Ex Machina" stars Domhnall Gleeson as Caleb. He's a programmer set to spend a week at the home of his company's CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). But upon his arrival, he learns his visit's true purpose, and he's stunned. He's there to test a humanoid robot with an artificial intelligence (Alicia Vikander) to see if she can pass for human.

Why you should watch it: I firmly fall in the camp that this movie's writer/director, Alex Garland, can do no wrong. That includes everything from the show "Devs" to 2026's incredible "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." "Ex Machina" might be his best work, so make sure to watch it while it's still on Hulu.

Watch "Ex Machina" on Hulu now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok and Instagram.