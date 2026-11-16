When is 'Ebenezer' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess for when you can watch Johnny Depp's new Christmas movie at home

Johnny Depp is back on the big screen for the first time in years, and he’s playing one of literature’s most famous misers. “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” a darker, gothic reimagining of the Charles Dickens classic from director Ti West, began haunting theaters on November 13, with Depp taking on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Directed by the filmmaker behind “X” and “Pearl,” the movie puts a darker spin on the familiar tale of a bitter old miser forced to confront his past, present and future over one very important Christmas Eve. Depp leads a cast of familiar faces like Ian McKellen, Andrea Riseborough, Daisy Ridley, Rupert Grint, and “Severance” standout Tramell Tillman. It’s playing in theaters right now, but how long before you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch?

Since it just hit theaters, “Ebenezer” isn’t available on any of the best streaming services just yet. Here’s the good news, though: based on Paramount’s recent release patterns, we can make a solid guess about when you’ll be able to rent, buy, and stream it at home.

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If you’re curious about when to start planning for a holiday-centric movie night, we’ve got the answers right here.

When can we expect 'Ebenezer' to arrive on streaming?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Paramount hasn’t announced a digital release date yet, but if “Ebenezer” follows the typical pattern for the studio's theatrical releases, it should reach premium video-on-demand platforms about a month after it opens. That means you'll be able to rent or buy it on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Counting forward from the Nov. 13 release, that points to a digital debut sometime in December 2026, which would make for a convenient rental right around the holidays.

Physical media releases usually come a few weeks after a film's digital release. Paramount usually puts its films on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD within a couple of months of its theatrical debut. A disc release for “Ebenezer” around January 2027 seems like a reasonable bet.

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As for streaming it with a subscription, “Ebenezer” has a guaranteed home on Paramount+, since Paramount Pictures movies are on Paramount+. They typically hit the streamer within a few months of their theatrical run, and with this one being a Christmas movie, there’s a good chance Paramount pushes it onto the platform in time for holiday viewing, likely sometime around late December 2026 or into January 2027.

That timing could very well change, of course, like Ebenezer's heart. For now, however, the only way to see this holiday tale is to head to the theater.

What is 'Ebenezer' about?

Ebenezer | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - Johnny Depp, Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin - YouTube Watch On

Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy, bitter miser who despises Christmas and everyone who loves it. He underpays his employee Bob Cratchit (Rupert Grint), ignores his nephew Fred (Sam Claflin), and is generally unpleasant to be around.

Seven years earlier, his business partner Jacob Marley (Ian McKellen) died, and now, on Christmas Eve, Marley’s ghost returns to deliver a warning: unless Scrooge changes his ways, he’s doomed to the same miserable fate.

To give him a chance at redemption, Marley tells Scrooge he’ll be visited by three spirits. The Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Riseborough) forces him to relive the memories that turned him so bitter, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Tramell Tillman) shows him how life is right now, including the struggles of the Cratchit family. and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come offers a horrifying glimpse of what his live will eventually be.

Each haunting pushes Scrooge closer to confronting who he’s become, and to fighting for a second chance at happiness. And if you know the classic story, expect this one to be a little darker.

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