3 thriller movies like Netflix's 'Sacrifice' to stream next

Netflix's new thriller "Sacrifice" knows a thing or two about celebrity culture: Its cast is packed with A-listers like Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek, John Malkovich, Vincent Cassel and Charli XCX. The satirical comedy is about a down-on-his-luck film star (Evans) who, along with fellow attendees at a ritzy environmental gala, gets held hostage on a remote Greek island by an eco-zealot (Taylor-Joy) and her devoted followers.

"Sacrifice" arrived on the streaming service on Oct. 16 and quickly rose to the top three of Netflix's weekly movie charts. The Romain Gavras-directed flick was clearly a hit with fans, thanks to its mix of high-stakes action, pitch-black humor and pointed takedowns of everything from celebrity vanity to performative activism. (It was, admittedly, far less successful with critics; as of press time, "Sacrifice" only has a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.)

But if you're looking for movies that have a similar satirical edge and wild premise, here are three fun ones (including yet another Anya Taylor-Joy favorite) that you should add to your next watchlist.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'Triangle of Sadness'

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS - Official Trailer - In Theaters October 7 - YouTube Watch On

Written and directed by Ruben Östlund in his English-language feature debut, this Palme d’Or winner follows a pair of celebrity models (played by Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) who are invited on a luxury super-yacht in exchange for social-media promo. Their pleasure cruise, however, quickly descends into chaos thanks to a raging storm, a drunk boat captain (Woody Harrelson), and a gnarly case of food poisoning; soon the passengers find themselves stranded on a deserted island.

As the group fights to survive, the social hierarchy and class system that initially powered the trip have collapsed, with the privileged folks lacking basic survival skills and the less-fortunate boat staff now in charge. Breakout Dolly de Leon is particularly excellent as toilet manager Abigail, navigating the character's sinister about-face from timid crew member to terrifying leader.

Stream "Triangle of Sadness" on Netflix now

'No Other Choice'

NO OTHER CHOICE - Official Trailer - In Select Theaters Christmas - YouTube Watch On

Filmmaking legend Park Chan-wook ("The Handmaiden," "Decision to Leave") deliciously taps into sharp satire with this 2025 black comedy, adapted from Donald E. Westlake’s 1997 novel "The Ax." Led by a brilliant Lee Byung Hun, the Korean thriller revolves around devoted family man Yoo Man-su, whose cushy middle-class life is upended when he's abruptly laid off from the paper-making company he worked at for 25 years. Unable to find another job and growing desperate to maintain his family's standard of living, Man-su resorts to hunting down and murdering fellow job applicants, literally wiping out his top competition.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though it was wrongly snubbed by the Academy, "No Other Choice" masterfully mixes slapstick silliness with genuine scares, at once sending up the absurdity of the corporate rat race while offering enough moral murkiness that you're never quite sure exactly who you're supposed to be rooting for.

Stream "No Other Choice" on Hulu now

'The Menu'

THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

If you liked Anya Taylor-Joy in "Sacrifice," then you're surely going to like her in "The Menu," a "full-course psychological feast" directed by "Succession" great Mark Mylod. Taylor-Joy stars with Nicholas Hoult as a young couple who travel to a secluded coastal island for a singular meal at the exclusive restaurant of Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). As they're seated among their fellow privileged diners, however, the duo soon realizes that this is no ordinary meal, and that the chef has a full menu of disturbing — even deadly — surprises in store.

The horror-comedy, which also stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo, tastily mocks haute-foodie culture, blind consumerism, class elitism and, via Fiennes's chilling performance, the creative ego.

Stream "The Menu" on Hulu now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.