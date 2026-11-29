Be curious and playful on your exercise mat with this five-minute mobility flow for stiff joints and tired muscles.

I find it easier to roll out one of the best yoga mats and get moving during the warmer months, when natural light doesn't feel like a distant memory, but if you can spare five minutes, these five moves might warm you through and get things moving again.

Glide along your mat, soothe sore joints, stretch tense muscles, and energize your body; I've got just the thing for you.

Watch Sam's 5-move mobility flow:

This routine features five exercises. Aim for 60 seconds of each (30 per side), allowing movements to flow into the next. As you move, try to control the exercises in every phase and use a steady breathing pattern. When we feel stressed, our breathing becomes shallower, which makes it harder to expand the lungs and ribcage and can impact posture, core activation, and diaphragm capacity.

The video speed hasn't been edited; I really do move that slowly. Take the time to reach deep into your muscles and joints and feel what your body is doing rather than going through the motions. It's about building that all-important mind-muscle connection and improving stability and balance while you're at it. That might mean fewer reps, but you can add more rounds if you'd like a longer session.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This routine starts with hip aeroplanes, which open the hips and improve balance while strengthening along the back of the standing leg. You'll then move into figure-4 calf raises, which strengthen the calves, test balance and open the hips. Active calves are important for improving blood flow around the body, too.

Next, focus on just 60 seconds of ankle rolls and toe splays, focusing on grounding your body and mobilizing your ankles, which can be tight and stiff from sitting for prolonged periods. Now, drop down to the ground and lie on your side for clamshells and knee drives. I like to use a band above my knees to increase resistance, but the aim is to drive your hip open using your gluteal muscles, then draw your knee upward using your hip flexors.

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Finally, work through 60 seconds of your side leg raises, starting with your foot elevated on a chair if you can. This works the gluteal muscles harder and opens the hips and groin.

Share how you find the mobility flow below, and what parts you liked best.

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