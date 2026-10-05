How well do you know ‘80s comedy movies? Take this quiz on iconic films starring Dustin Hoffman, Matthew Broderick, Eddie Murphy and more

Think you know your ‘80s comedy movies? From outrageous road trips and unforgettable one-liners to eccentric characters and some seriously questionable decisions, the decade gave us plenty of comedies that have remained popular decades later. Movies like “Ghostbusters,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “The Breakfast Club” are still instantly recognizable, while films such as “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Crocodile Dundee” became huge hits with audiences around the world.

But how well do you actually remember them? I’ve picked 10 of the biggest and most well-known comedy movies from the 1980s and put together a multiple-choice quiz to test your memory. You’ll need to remember characters, plots and some of the smaller details to get a perfect score, so don’t expect every question to be a freebie. Ready to see how well you remember the funniest movies of the ‘80s?

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”

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