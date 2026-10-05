How well do you know ‘80s comedy movies? Take this quiz on iconic films starring Dustin Hoffman, Matthew Broderick, Eddie Murphy and more
Test your comedy knowledge with these 10 classics
Think you know your ‘80s comedy movies? From outrageous road trips and unforgettable one-liners to eccentric characters and some seriously questionable decisions, the decade gave us plenty of comedies that have remained popular decades later. Movies like “Ghostbusters,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “The Breakfast Club” are still instantly recognizable, while films such as “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Crocodile Dundee” became huge hits with audiences around the world.
But how well do you actually remember them? I’ve picked 10 of the biggest and most well-known comedy movies from the 1980s and put together a multiple-choice quiz to test your memory. You’ll need to remember characters, plots and some of the smaller details to get a perfect score, so don’t expect every question to be a freebie. Ready to see how well you remember the funniest movies of the ‘80s?
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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