How to watch episode 6 of 'House of the Dragon' season 2 online and from anywhere

After the immediate aftermath of the Battle at Rook's Rest in episode 5, and with only three installments left in this season before what promises to be an epic finale, in this episode we begin to see what might be termed as a reckoning and a regathering of forces that really puts the 'Dragon' into "House of the Dragon".

Here's how you can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 episode 6 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

***WARNING: "House of the Dragon" season 2 SPOILERS follow***

Can Daemon rally enough support behind Rhaenrya to threaten the supremacy of the Greens? Will Rhaenrya takes Jacaerys’ idea for finding new riders seriously? Blood is blood after all, a surname is just a surname. Aegon is still hanging on but can Aemond be trusted? He seems to be getting too much of a kick from his newfound power trip.

You can't help feeling that unity and focus (plus a whole new phalanx of dragons and riders) is what the Blacks need to overcome the huge army amassed by the Greens and, of course, their MVP dragon Vhagar. This is all to play for and episode 6 sets us on our way to finding out whether the realm will be up to the challenge as the season mounts to a denouement for the ages with unstoppable momentum.

Read on to see how you can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 online with episode 6 streaming details below.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode 6 online in the U.S.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' S2 E6 online in the U.S.

Episode 6 of season 2 will be broadcast on HBO in the U.S. at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, July 21. So the best way to watch "House of the Dragon" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "True Detective: Night Country" and "Bookie".

Watch 'House of the Dragon' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If "House of the Dragon" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch episode 6 of "House of the Dragon" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'House of the Dragon' S2 around the world

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode 6 online in Canada

You can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. Episode 6 goes out on Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode 6 in the U.K.

Episode 6 of "House of the Dragon" season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. at 2 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday, July 22 and then again at 9 p.m.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £22/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' S02 E06 online in Australia

Aussies can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 episode 6 on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, July 22.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch the new episode on Monday (or on-demand) at 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Showcase.

'House of the Dragon' season 2 trailer

'House of the Dragon' season 2 episode 6 trailer

House of the Dragon Season 2 | EPISODE 6 NEW PROMO TRAILER | Max

