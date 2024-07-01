How to watch 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' online and from anywhere

Sometimes a cold case won't stay cold and when Pippa (Pip) Fitz-Amobi (played by Emma Myers) starts to investigate the murder of a 17 year old student all kinds of dramas ensue. Here's how to watch "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' dates, channel, start time "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" will drop on BBC iPlayer on Monday, July 1 and air on BBC Three later the same month.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K) • U.S. — Netflix (from Thursday, August 1) • Australia — Stan (from Monday, July 1) • New Zealand — ThreeNow (from Monday, July 1)

• Unblock any stream with NordVPN

From the pages of Holly Jackson’s 2019 YA book “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder” – a BookTok viral smash hit – comes a six part series for the BBC with a starring role for Emma Myers as Pip, the tenacious protagonist with a legion of online fans already waiting for her debut screen appearance.

She determines to investigate the murder of Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) five years previously for which Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) was arrested and convicted. In doing so, Pip opens wounds that many were hoping might heal over time. Not least of all the Singh family.

And it is Pip’s relationship with Sal's younger brother, Ravi (Zain Iqbal) that is at the center of this drama, and the will they-won’t they dynamic becomes much more than whether or not they'll solve the case and right a terrible injustice.

Read on for everything you need to know on where to watch "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" online and potentially for free.

Watch 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' free online

"A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" will stream for free on BBC iPlayer. All six episodes drop on Monday, July 1. Brit abroad? You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder."

Watch 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' around the world

How to watch 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K., you will be able to stream every episode of "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" for free on BBC iPlayer from Monday, July 1. It will also air later in the month on BBC Three.

Brits abroad for work or on vacation (and in possession of a valid TV license, obvs) can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The good news for fans of the book in the U.S. is that "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" has been picked up by Netflix and will premiere on Thursday, August 1.

However, Brits in the States for work or on vacation who cannot wait that long can watch the new show online a month earlier with a VPN such as NordVPN. Choose U.K. and go to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan will stream "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" from Monday, July 1

And again, If you are a Brit down under for work or on vacation and want to watch via BBC iPlayer, don't despair because you can watch your usual stream via a VPN instead. As we've said, our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

How to watch 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ThreeNow will stream "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" from Monday, July 1

If you are a Brit there for work or on vacation and want to watch via BBC iPlayer, don't despair because you can watch your usual stream via a VPN instead. As we've said, our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' cast

· Emma Myers as Pippa (Pip) Fitz-Amobi

· Kitty Anderson as Young Pip

· Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh

· India Lillie Davies as Andie Bell

· Rahul Pattni as Sal Singh

· Asha Banks as Cara Ward

· Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson

· Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds

· Raiko Gohara as Zach Chen

· Georgia Arron as Emma Hutton

· Jessica Webber as Nat Da Silva

· Henry Ashton as Max Hastings

· Carla Woodcock as Becca Bell

· Yasmin Al-Khurhairi as Naomi Ward

· Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward

· Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne Amobi

· Orla Hill as Ruby Foxcroft

· Gary Beadle as Victor Amobi

· Mitu Panicucci as Stella Chapman

· Annabel Mullion as Rosie Hastings

· Adam Astill as Toby Hastings

· Matthew Khan as Dylan

· Matt Chambers as Jason Bell

· Ephraim O.P. Sampson as Jake Lawrence

· Jackson Bews as Daniel da Silva

Where was "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" filmed? Filming took place in the South West of England around Bristol - specifically the Redcliffe Caves, Avon Valley Railway and Westbury on Trym.

What has Emma Myers said about playing Pip?

“It feels good [to take on the character of Pip]” she has said. "I'm not as intelligent as she is. I have a harder time putting things together and I don't think I'd have the guts to confront as many people as she does... she's very strong in her opinion of what she thinks is right and wrong, I think it's good for young people to watch these sorts of things and see themselves in it."

