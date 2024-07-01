How to watch 'Star Trek: Prodigy' season 2 online — stream anywhere, release date

Trekkies and Trekkers alike rejoice! The animated "Star Trek: Prodigy" is beaming up another 20 episodes to enjoy the universe over. And we have all the details you need to watch "Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Star Trek: Prodigy' release date, streaming info ► Date: "Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2 is released globally on Monday, July 1

• U.S./U.K./Aus — Netflix

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The broad strokes characterizations and wholesome themes let you know that "Star Trek: Prodigy" has its Phaser primarily aimed at kids. But there's so much charm absorbed in the young crew of the Delta Quadrant, that season 1 found an eager adult audience, too. Now Dal, Rok, Zero, Jankom Pog and Murf are back under the guidance of Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway and investigating a very troubling wormhole...

Helmed by the brilliant Hagerman Brothers — they with an illustrious list of credits that includes "Ninjago", "Hotel Transylvania" and the era-defining "The Lego Movie" — the first run was cheerily received by viewers. And by critics, too; it walked away with a Children's and Family Emmy Award in 2022.

Oddly, "Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2 has already been out for a few months in France on the free-to-watch France.tv website. However, it is of course in French and the streams are geo-blocked for people outside of the borders.

But for the English-speaking world, Monday, July 1 is the day to circle in your captain's log for more animated Trekking travails. So keep reading and discover how to watch "Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2 online and from anywhere when the starship lands.

How to watch 'Star Trek: Prodigy' season 2 online in the U.S.

Originally streamed on the Paramount+ platform, season 2 of "Star Trek: Prodigy" will go out on the world's most popular streaming service: Netflix.

All 20 new episodes land at once on Monday, July 1.

Monthly Netflix prices currently start at $6.99, which allows you to watch on two simultaneous devices in the household but means you'll need to sit through the occasional ad. The Standard plan goes up to $15.49 but removes all commercials. Or go all out for the Premium plan for $22.99/month and get access to 4K streams and immersive spatial audio.

A U.S. citizen travelling abroad? With a VPN you can watch everything you'd normally get on your domestic Netflix catalog, even if the show or movie doesn't appear on the platform on the country you've visited.

Watch 'Star Trek: Prodigy' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Star Trek: Prodigy' S2 from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home and blocked from watching "Star Trek: Prodigy" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the fun thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Watch 'Start Trek: Prodigy' season 2 around the world

Can I watch 'Star Trek: Prodigy' season 2 in Canada?

Canada is one of the only Netflix territories where "Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2 isn't available (as well as the likes of the Nordics, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus, CEE countries and Mainland China).

Instead, Canada's broadcaster is CTV. The first season went out on its Sci-Fi Channel.

However, for the time being, there's no sign of the new episodes on CTV's upcoming schedule.

If you're from the U.S., have travelled north of the border and still want to watch "Star Trek: Prodigy", then we can only recommend that you take a peek at our guide to the best Netflix VPNs.

How to watch 'Star Trek: Prodigy' in the U.K.?

U.K. Trekkies can watch "Star Trek: Prodigy" season 2 episodes on Netflix from Monday, July 1.

In the U.K., Netflix costs from only £4.99/month. That permits content in Full HD and up to two devices in the household watching at once, but is ad-supported.

It costs £10.99/month to watch ad-free, while £17.99/month gets Brits the Premium plan that ramps the picture quality up to 4K, adds immersive spatial audio and allows up to four simultaneous users.

If you're away from the U.K. somewhere that "Star Trek: Prodigy" is missing from the Netflix catalog, then you'll need to use a VPN as it will be geo-blocked.

Where to watch 'Star Trek: Prodigy' season 2 in Australia

As in the U.S. and U.K., Netflix is the place to watch both seasons of "Star Trek: Prodigy" in Australia. The new episodes land on Monday, July 1.

The cost of Netflix starts from $6.99/month if you don't mind ads, ranging all the way to $22.99 to stream ad-free and in 4K.

'Star Trek: Prodigy' season 2 episode guide

All episodes hit Netflix on Monday, July 1:

"Into the Breach" Pt. 1 "Into the Breach" Pt. 2 "Who Saves the Saviors?" "Temporal Mechanics 101" "The Mystery Spiral" "Imposter Syndrome" "The Race" "Veritas?" "The Time Devouring Scavengers" Pt. 1 "The Time Devouring Scavengers" Pt. 2 "The Last Flight of the Protostar" Pt. 1 "The Last Flight of the Protostar" Pt. 2 "A Tribble Called Bridule" "The Mirror Universe" "The Ascent" Pt. 1 "The Ascent" Pt. 2 "On the Brink" "Behind Enemy Lines" "Ouroboros" Pt. 1 "Ouroboros" Pt. 2

'Star Trek: Prodigy' season 2 official trailer

'Star Trek: Prodigy' season 2 voice cast

Brett Gray as Dal R'El

as Dal R'El Ella Purnell as Gwyndala

as Gwyndala Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog

as Jankom Pog Angus Imrie as Zero

as Zero Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk

as Rok-Tahk Dee Bradley Baker as Murf

as Murf Jimmi Simpson as Drednok

as Drednok John Noble as the Diviner

as the Diviner Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway

