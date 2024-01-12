How to watch 'True Detective' season 4 online: HBO, Max release date, time

"True Detective" season 4 marks the return of HBO's acclaimed anthology crime TV show. This season, called "True Detective: Night Country," stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro in the cold, dark Alaskan winter. And of course, it'll not only be showing on HBO on Sunday nights, but streaming on Max as well, the best streaming service out there.

'True Detective' season 4 cheat sheet U.S. date and time: "True Detective" season 4 episode 1 airs on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits Max.

U.K. release date: Monday (Jan. 15) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (Jan. 15) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge and Foxtel Now.

"True Detective: Night Country" is the fourth season of the HBO series, returning after a nearly five-year hiatus. It's also the first without showrunner Nic Pizzolatto, though he retains an executive producer credit.

This season takes place during the cold, sunless winter months in the frozen tundra of Alaska and according to new showrunner Issa López, Night Country is heavily influenced by serial killer movies Seven and Silence of the Lambs. Given things take a sinister — if not downright creepy — turn in the trailer, those are comparisons I expect to be accurate for what could be HBO’s first hit of 2024.

Here's the trailer for "True Detective" season 4, and we've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch 'True Detective' season 4 online in the US

HBO and Max are the two ways to watch "True Detective" season 4 online in the U.S.

"True Detective" season 4 episode 1 arrives on Sunday (Jan. 15) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It also goes live on Max at that time, which you can watch here.

Scroll down for the full schedule.

Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like "Game of Thrones," "Succession," "The Sopranos" and "The Wire." Plus, the service has its own originals like "Hacks" and "The Flight Attendant." Plans start at $10 per month.

How to watch 'True Detective' season 4 online in the UK

"True Detective" season 4 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (the normal home for HBO and Max Originals in the U.K.) and NOW in the U.K. That means "True Detective" season 4 will air at 2 a.m. BST on Monday (Jan. 15).

Visiting the U.K. and can't find "True Detective: Night Country?" Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch 'True Detective' season 4 online in Canada

Crave is the home of "True Detective" season 4 in Canada. "True Detective" season 4 episode 1 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.



So, get ready to watch "True Detective" season 4 episode 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (Jan. 14) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who want to stream "True Detective: Night Country" live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch 'True Detective' season 4 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch "True Detective" season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (Jan. 15) look for "True Detective" season 4 episode 1 at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge is free for the first seven days, and starts at AU$10 per month for one screen and standard definition viewing. "True Detective" season 4 is also available on Foxtel Now.

'True Detective' season 4 episode schedule

"True Detective" season 4 episodes will premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max. Here's the release schedule:

"True Detective" season 4 episode 1: Jan. 14

"True Detective" season 4 episode 2: Jan. 21

"True Detective" season 4 episode 3: Jan. 28

"True Detective" season 4 episode 4: Feb. 4

"True Detective" season 4 episode 5: Feb. 18

"True Detective" season 4 episode 6: Feb. 25

'True Detective' season 4 cast

(Image credit: HBO)

The main cast of "True Detective" season 4 is, of course, our detective duo of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro. These two detectives in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska are investigating the disappearance of six men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. What follows is a dark tale that will require Danvers and Navarro to conquer their internal demons to solve the case.

Here's the full cast for "True Detective: Night Country":

Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers , a detective in Ennis Alaska who is reunited with her former partner Navarro to solve the case of the vanished researchers.

, a detective in Ennis Alaska who is reunited with her former partner Navarro to solve the case of the vanished researchers. Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro , Danvers' former partner who returns to Danvers after seeing similarities between an old case and the disappearance of the research station workers.

, Danvers' former partner who returns to Danvers after seeing similarities between an old case and the disappearance of the research station workers. Finn Bennett as Peter Prior , Danvers' protégé.

, Danvers' protégé. John Hawkes as Hank Prior , a police officer. Our guess is he's also Peter's father, but this is currently unconfirmed.

, a police officer. Our guess is he's also Peter's father, but this is currently unconfirmed. Christopher Eccleston as Ted Connelly , the regional chief of police.

, the regional chief of police. Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau , a survivalist.

, a survivalist. Anna Lambe as Kayla Malee , a young nurse.

, a young nurse. Aka Niviâna as Julia , Navarro's sister.

, Navarro's sister. Isabella Lablanc as Leah , Danvers' stepdaughter.

, Danvers' stepdaughter. Joel Montgrand as Eddie Qavvik, Navarro's love interest.