<a id="elk-45b3ed4b-3c52-4ec4-95f7-bba7852c2d39"></a><h2 id="join-us-live-as-a-knight-of-the-seven-kingdoms-season-1-ends-tonight-with-a-brief-29-minute-finale-2">Join us live as &lsquo;A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms&rsquo; season 1 ends tonight with a brief 29-minute finale</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="a70b9313-797f-4f7d-a48f-0b1d4592d70c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="qjsRquBToXJoU5pM24deJG" name="peter-claffey_8 (1) (1)" alt='Dunk (Peter Claffey) outdoors in a scene from "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" episode 6' src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qjsRquBToXJoU5pM24deJG.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Steffan Hill/HBO)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="280edc0c-6287-4602-8c35-a4033b91a58b">Welcome to our live coverage of &ldquo;The Morrow,&rdquo; the season 1 finale of &ldquo;A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.&rdquo; We&rsquo;re just two hours away from when the episode will start at 10 p.m. ET, and in the lead-up to the opening scene, we&rsquo;re recapping what&rsquo;s happened so far, diving a bit into Westerosi history and making some (potentially) dragonfire-level hot takes.</p><p>But once the show starts, you&rsquo;ll want to make sure you&rsquo;re paying attention so you don&rsquo;t miss a moment. This final episode of season 1 is just 29 minutes long from when it starts to when the credits roll, so looking down at your phone for even a moment could cause you to miss a significant portion of the episode. &mdash; <em>Malcolm McMillan</em></p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>