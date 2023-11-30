How to watch Bookie online from anywhere, release date, TV channels, cast

From the creative mind that brought the world The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, comes Bookie — the newest comedy original to hit HBO's Max streaming platform. And you can watch Bookie online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

Bookie streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: Bookie starts on Thursday, Nov. 30.

► Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Max

• AUS — Binge (7-day trial)

• CAN — Crave

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book, The Irishman) leads new Chuck Lorre dramedy Bookie, playing a wily old L.A. bookmaker called Danny. Having run successful underground book for years, the potential legalization of gambling in California means he's suddenly faced with a very uncertain future.

Over eight episodes, we see Danny use his guile, charm and street smarts — plus a bit of help and the odd hinderance from best friend Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito) and drug dealing associate Hector (Jorge Garcia) — to get himself straight while also chasing down a litany of unpaid debts.

Originally titled 'How to Be a Bookie', the Max original has already hit the headlines thanks to its inclusion of Charlie Sheen in its teaser trailer. Sheen hasn't been seen on screen since some minor appearances in comedy Typical Rick in 2017, and his past troubles have been well documented. It may only be a cameo, but it will be fascinating to see him find his funny bone alongside Lorre once again, given their joint success with Two and a Half Men.

Being released in eight 30-minute instalments starting November 30, you can watch Bookie online and stream every episode from anywhere with the help of this guide.

How to watch Bookie online in the U.S.

HBO's Max platform is the place to watch Bookie in the U.S. The first two episodes hit the streaming service on Thursday, November 30. From there, two episodes a week will drop each Thursday, until the climactic episodes 7 and 8 on December 21. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free and $19.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like Game of Thrones and Succession, plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as Our Flag Means Death.

Watch Bookie from anywhere in the world

How to watch Bookie from anywhere with a VPN

If Bookie isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch Bookie around the world

How to watch Bookie online in Canada

You can watch Bookie in Canada with Crave. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, November 30, with a further two new episodes on each of the following three Thursdays.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch Bookie online in Australia

Aussies can watch Bookie on streaming specialist Binge — episodes are scheduled to drop two-a-week from Thursday, November 30 at 7 p.m. AEDT.

Binge offers a FREE 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD/per month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch two new episodes every Thursday (or on demand) from 8:30 p.m. on Fox8.

Can I watch Bookie online in the U.K.?

Right now, there's no sign of Bookie in U.K. TV listings and no announced start date on any streaming services. Usually, HBO shows end up on Sky Atlantic, so we imagine it will make its way there eventually.

But remember: if you're visiting the U.K. from a country that is streaming Bookie, you'll need to use a VPN to appear as if you're back in your home country.

Bookie trailer

Bookie episode guide

Episode 1: Nov. 30

Episode 2: Nov. 30

Episode 3: Dec. 7

Episode 4: Dec. 7

Episode 5: Dec. 14

Episode 6: Dec. 14

Episode 7: Dec. 21

Episode 8: Dec. 21

Bookie cast

Charlie Sheen may be the most eye-catching member of the Bookie cast list, but it's stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in the lead role:

Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny

as Danny Omar Dorsey as Ray

as Ray Andrea Anders as Sandra

as Sandra Vanessa Ferlito as Lorraine

as Lorraine Jorge Garcia as Hector

as Hector Maxim Swinton as Anthony

as Anthony Charlie Sheen

Bookie FAQ

What is the Bookie elevator pitch? From Emmy-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) and Nick Bakay, Bookie is a darkly funny comedy that follows veteran Los Angeles bookmaker Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts. In short, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm (and sometimes con) his way to the top.