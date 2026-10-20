Friendly reminder: Disney+ rarely does sales in Australia — and this 42% off deal ends at midnight tonight

Australian Disney+ fans, act fast!

The streamer's limited-time 42% off annual plan deal is coming to an end... tonight.

Yep, you read that right — until 11:59pm AEDT tonight, on October 21, 2026, Disney+ has discounted its Standard yearly subscription to AU$125.99 (regularly AU$179.99) and its Premium subscription to AU$174.99 (regularly AU$249.99). This brings Standard tier to the equivalent of AU$10.50p/m and Premium to AU$14.59p/m.

Those prices are 30% off compared with the regular annual subscription cost, and 42% off versus paying month-to-month. That said, you'll need to sign up and pay your preferred plan's fee upfront, and the deals are exclusively available to new and eligible returning subscribers.

This is the biggest plan discount Disney's offered in Australia since November 2025, so if you've been considering (or reconsidering) signing up for Disney+, the time to act is now.

Save 42% compared to a monthly plan Save 30% (AU$54) Disney+ Standard annual subscription: was AU$179.99 now AU$125.99 at Disney+ Regularly priced at AU$179.99p/a for a Standard annual subscription, this Disney+ deal will net you a massive AU$54 in savings. Costing the equivalent of AU$10.49p/m for 12 months, you can access Disney+'s impressive content catalogue, including blockbuster hits from Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, NatGeo, ESPN and more. To make the deal even more enticing, there are no ads on a Disney+ Standard sub, so you can stream your favourite shows, movies and documentaries uninterrupted. With this sub, you'll have access to two simultaneous streams, 1080p HD resolution and up to 5.1 audio playback.

Save 42% compared to a monthly plan Save 30% (AU$75) Disney+ Premium annual subscription: was AU$249.99 now AU$174.99 at Disney+ Much like the Standard annual sub above, you'll save a tidy 30% off the typical Premium price with this deal. The key difference between the two subscriptions is the fact that you'll get simultaneous streaming access on an extra two screens (for a total of four), plus Dolby Atmos audio and up to 4K resolution.

With the final months of 2026 on the horizon, now's the best time to subscribe (or re-subscribe) to Disney+. With new and beloved classics from Disney and Pixar, and expansive universes from Marvel and Star Wars, there's plenty for the whole family to enjoy on the streamer.

There's also loads of grown-up fare, such as new releases from Hulu and FX, and breathtaking nature and travel documentaries from National Geographic. Plus, there's a slate of live and on-demand sporting events via the ESPN hub.

New additions to Disney+ include Marvel Television's VisionQuest — the long-awaited follow-up to WandaVision and Agatha All Along. This month also sees the release of Moana (2026) on October 21, the new Hulu thriller series Phony and the reality competition series The Mob on October 26.

Suffice it to say, if you've been considering a Disney+ subscription, or want to jump back on to the platform, this annual plan deal is a certified steal. You'll need to act fast to secure it, though, as this deal will expire at midnight on October 21, 2026.

* New and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers only. Must be Australian residents aged 18+. Auto-renews at the then-current annual retail price after the promotional period ends, until cancelled. Additional terms apply.

(Image credit: Future)

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