Get ready for Clayface with these 12 essential DC Blu-rays
The new DC movie is picking up a lot of buzz... Why not get in the mood with these other classic releases
The latest movie from DC debuts in theaters this week. The early buzz around the horror-tinged Clayface has been strong so far and we're excited to see it for ourselves when it opens on October 23.
Clayface is typically portrayed as a Batman villain, though he's going it solo in the new movie. If you're in the mood for more superheroics then why not take a look at this selection of DC Blu-rays?
There's a broad selection here covering different tastes and tones, from the fun and action-packed Superman and Supergirl to the more brooding and sinister Dark Knight trilogy. There's also a few classic TV box sets like the complete Batman: The Animated Series and HBO's masterful sequel to Watchmen. Pick a couple up and you can have your own movie marathon before going to see Clayface.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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