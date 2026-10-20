Get ready for Clayface with these 12 essential DC Blu-rays

The latest movie from DC debuts in theaters this week. The early buzz around the horror-tinged Clayface has been strong so far and we're excited to see it for ourselves when it opens on October 23.

Clayface is typically portrayed as a Batman villain, though he's going it solo in the new movie. If you're in the mood for more superheroics then why not take a look at this selection of DC Blu-rays?

There's a broad selection here covering different tastes and tones, from the fun and action-packed Superman and Supergirl to the more brooding and sinister Dark Knight trilogy. There's also a few classic TV box sets like the complete Batman: The Animated Series and HBO's masterful sequel to Watchmen. Pick a couple up and you can have your own movie marathon before going to see Clayface.

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