Halloween is creeping up fast! If you haven't already added some haunt to your home, now is the perfect time. Retailers everywhere are discounting spooky and stylish Halloween decor — and the savings are scary good.

Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe's are just a few stores with the best deals on pumpkin-inspired decor, Halloween lighting, inflatables, skeletons, and more. And the best part is, the deals start at just $5.

In celebration of spooky season, I've decided to put together a Halloween-themed haul of savings. Keep scrolling to check out all the devious deals I'm adding to my cart ASAP.

Editor's Choice

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Halloween is just a few weeks away, and Amazon's Halloween Shop is open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot

Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Haunted Living Multi-function Flashing LED Strobe Light: was $9 now $5 at Lowe's For just $5, you might as well grab a couple of these LED strobe lights to brighten up your Halloween display. Made for indoor use, it has a flashing feature to add to the spook factor. Read more Read less ▼

Segrass Halloween String Lights: was $12 now $10 at Lowe's These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $10 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark. Read more Read less ▼

HANDIC Store Fall Garland: was $19 now $14 at Amazon This realistic garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of dark green and burnt orange hues, it is sure to warm up any room. The set features 3 pieces that measure up to 5.9 feet in length each. Read more Read less ▼

CAMIRUS Posable Plastic Skeleton Halloween Decor: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Spooky season is here! If you're looking for some outdoor decor for Halloween, these plastic skeletons are the perfect pick. The set comes with two skeletons that are easy to assemble and will create the perfect scary atmosphere for trick-or-treaters. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $18 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit Tools: was $29 now $21 at Amazon Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children. Read more Read less ▼

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(Image credit: Future)

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