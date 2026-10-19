15 best Halloween decor deals from Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot and more — starting at $5
Give your home a spooky-season makeover with these saving
Halloween is creeping up fast! If you haven't already added some haunt to your home, now is the perfect time. Retailers everywhere are discounting spooky and stylish Halloween decor — and the savings are scary good.
Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe's are just a few stores with the best deals on pumpkin-inspired decor, Halloween lighting, inflatables, skeletons, and more. And the best part is, the deals start at just $5.
In celebration of spooky season, I've decided to put together a Halloween-themed haul of savings. Keep scrolling to check out all the devious deals I'm adding to my cart ASAP.
Quick Links
- Halloween shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
- Halloween decor: deals from $2 @ Walmart
- Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
- Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot
- Halloween decor: up to 40% off @ Target
Editor's Choice
Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Halloween is just a few weeks away, and Amazon's Halloween Shop is open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9.
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Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot
Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more.
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Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's.
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For just $5, you might as well grab a couple of these LED strobe lights to brighten up your Halloween display. Made for indoor use, it has a flashing feature to add to the spook factor.
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These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $10 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark.
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This realistic garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of dark green and burnt orange hues, it is sure to warm up any room. The set features 3 pieces that measure up to 5.9 feet in length each.
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Spooky season is here! If you're looking for some outdoor decor for Halloween, these plastic skeletons are the perfect pick. The set comes with two skeletons that are easy to assemble and will create the perfect scary atmosphere for trick-or-treaters.
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I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade.
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This festive candle embodies the sweet and comforting aromas of autumn perfectly, thanks to its apple, cinnamon, pumpkin and vanilla scents. The long burning candle lasts up to 150 hours offering room-filling fragrance.
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Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children.
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Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $29. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.
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This Halloween decoration is a Lowe's best seller. Setup couldn't be easier; just pop it by your door and it'll warn all your guests to beware. The candles even light up for extra atmosphere.
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Not only does this scary spider stand at 6', it also lights up. It's weather resistant and quick to blow up, making it extremely easy to add to your outdoor Halloween decor.
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At almost 100 inches high, this is one impressive Halloween decoration, and it's now on sale with 35% off. There are four glowing pumpkin faces stacked up, held by a sturdy metal pole.
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We checked out Lowe's massive Watcher animatronic skeleton in our Home Depot vs. Lowe's Halloween skeleton head-to-head! Lowe's overall-covered skeleton rotates from the torso up, and its eyes beam two lights up to 20 feet away. It cycles through several creepy phrases, and you can plug in a speaker to make it even louder.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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