It's Ugg season — 11 best cozy Ugg deals with up to 60% off boots, slippers and sneakers
I'm sharing the best Ugg deals to keep your feet cozy
The right footwear is essential this time of year. If you don't want to get cold feet, make sure to grab a pair of Uggs in Amazon's latest sale.
You'll find discounts on everything from the classic Ugg boot to super-comfy sneakers and slippers to enjoy fall and winter to the max this year. One of my favorite deals right now is the Elea Slip-On on sale from $81. The fuzzy lining on those slippers is just calling my name.
Note: prices vary by your choice of size and color. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- shop all Ugg deals at Amazon
- Lezly Slipper (Women's): was $64 now from $25
- Advay Slip-On (Women's): was $74 now from $58
- Koola Mini II (Women's): was $75 now from $59
- Elea Slip-on (Women's): was $129 now from $81
- Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Boot (Women's): was $169 now from $100
- Classic Micro Boot (Women's): was $139 now from $119
Ugg Deals
You can add Ugg style and comfort to your wardrobe starting from just $25 right now (up to 60% off.) These slippers from Koolaburra by Ugg slip on easily and have a wool and faux fur lining to keep you cozy.
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Slip these Uggs onto your feet and you'll be transported to a world of comfort! These have a faux fur lining, as well as a pull tab to put them on easily. Stay indoors or take on the world, these Ugg slip-ons can do it all.
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These mini boots have faux fur rather than sheepskin, but they're still warm and cozy for the winter months. Right now, they're on sale starting from just $59, so don't miss your chance to grab a pair.
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When rain falls, these Ugg boots will come in handy. They're made of Treadlite material to keep the rain out and have a soft, cozy UggPlush wool sock inside to keep warmth in.
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Some of the simplest and most stylish shoes around — and also the coziest. Grab a pair to luxuriate in warmth through the fall and winter.
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These mules have the look of a classic pair of Ugg boots, but transformed into a shape that's easier to slip on. The suede upper and sheepskin collar make them super cozy to relax in.
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Ugg boots with stylish platform soles! These are a nice twist on the classic Uggs, without losing what made the originals so great. With a suede upper and a wool lining, there's not much better to keep your feet warm this winter.
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If you like the look of boots but don't like covering your whole ankle, the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots are the perfect pair. These have a soft sheepskin lining and come in a bunch of fun colors. The short length makes them easy to take on and off, too.
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I love the candy-colored Pink Diamond hue these Ugg boots come in, and they're on sale with $20 off. They're perfect to step out in during fall since they're water repellent and have a cozy sheepskin lining.
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Not only do these Ugg slippers stand out for their high platform soles, they have an awesome leopard print upper. Only a few sizes are left in stock with this discount, so you'll have to act fast to grab a pair.
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Regular sneakers not comfortable enough for you? Grab a pair of the Ugg Lowmel Sneakers. They have a premium look thanks to their suede upper, and a fuzzy lining on the tongue.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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