Stay warm and dry with the 21 best fall jacket deals — up to 55% off Patagonia, The North Face and Columbia
I found the best cozy jackets to wrap up this fall
It's chilly enough today that I'm wearing a blanket as I type this. It's not going to get warmer for a while, so I'm searching the web for the best savings on fall jackets to keep cozy.
Top brands like Columbia, The North Face and more are dropping prices on fall apparel. You can currently get up to 55% off jackets in Amazon's sale, and I've shared the best deals below.
Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- shop men's jacket deals at Amazon
- shop women's jacket deals at Amazon
- Carhartt: deals from $47
- Columbia: rain jackets from $49
- The North Face: fall layers from $75
- Levi's: Trucker denim jackets from $53
- Under Armour: up to 40% off
- Adidas: activewear from $30
Patagonia
This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere.
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If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures.
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The Patagonia Nano Puff is a staple beloved by the Tom's Guide team. Our Senior Fitness Writer, Dan Bracaglia, wrote: "Over the past nearly two decades, my Patagonia Nano Puff has kept me warm, dry, and comfortable on no fewer than four continents while enjoying extreme activities from snowboarding the high peaks of British Columbia to horseback riding the deserts of Egypt."
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The North Face
This sleek and lightweight fleece jacket from The North Face offers plenty of stretch and breathability, making it a great choice for morning jogs, errand runs and more. With this discount, it's affordable too.
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Score yourself a discount on the Antora 2.0 rain jacket and protect yourself from all kinds of weather! This jacket provides plenty of mobility and room to move on all your outdoor adventures.
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This lightweight puffer blends recycled down with synthetic insulation for maximum warmth and weather resistance in a tidy, easy-to-stow package. Zonal sheet insulation and a water-repellant finish round out the feature set.
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Arc'teryx
This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry.
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The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry.
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Adidas
I couldn't believe this 80% discount when I first saw it! This is a huge steal for an insulated hiking jacket. It's water-repellent to protect you from light rain and will keep you warm both on the trails and on casual walks.
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This is one of my favorite items from Adidas' lineup. I'm a big fan of this hoodie's subtle Earth Strata colorway, and the loose fit means it's great for workouts or casual wear. Plus, like the name suggests, you can wear it all year round.
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Carhartt
The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
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Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.
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The Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket is now on sale from $74. It's perfect to take on wind and rain, while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology.
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Columbia
This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
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From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
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This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
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A softshell jacket for $87? This is an amazing price for a water and rain-resistant shell that’ll keep you dry without getting overly sweaty as the weather changes. With large zipped pockets for your essentials and a drawcord hem to keep the cold out, this is a fantastic deal on a great jacket.
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Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains your body's own warmth, and the puffer also has a water-resistant outer layer for wet weather. Plus, it stows easily and is super lightweight if you enjoy hiking.
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Under Armour
This stylish jacket is made of ultra soft fabric that is both breathable and comfortable. Similar to the flare pants above, it features four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction.
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This Under Armour windbreaker will make wind the least of your worries. It's breathable, while keeping out light wind and rain, and has a lightweight feel.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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