Stay warm and dry with the 21 best fall jacket deals — up to 55% off Patagonia, The North Face and Columbia

It's chilly enough today that I'm wearing a blanket as I type this. It's not going to get warmer for a while, so I'm searching the web for the best savings on fall jackets to keep cozy.

Top brands like Columbia, The North Face and more are dropping prices on fall apparel. You can currently get up to 55% off jackets in Amazon's sale, and I've shared the best deals below.

Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Patagonia

Save 51% Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Nano Puff (Men's): was $229 now $113 at Patagonia The Patagonia Nano Puff is a staple beloved by the Tom's Guide team. Our Senior Fitness Writer, Dan Bracaglia, wrote: "Over the past nearly two decades, my Patagonia Nano Puff has kept me warm, dry, and comfortable on no fewer than four continents while enjoying extreme activities from snowboarding the high peaks of British Columbia to horseback riding the deserts of Egypt." Read more Read less ▼

The North Face

Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody (Men's): was $200 now $140 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas

Save 80% Adidas Terrex Multi-Synthetic Insulated Hiking Jacket (Men's): was $140 now $28 at Amazon I couldn't believe this 80% discount when I first saw it! This is a huge steal for an insulated hiking jacket. It's water-repellent to protect you from light rain and will keep you warm both on the trails and on casual walks. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas All Szn Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $43 at Amazon This is one of my favorite items from Adidas' lineup. I'm a big fan of this hoodie's subtle Earth Strata colorway, and the loose fit means it's great for workouts or casual wear. Plus, like the name suggests, you can wear it all year round. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt

Save 41% Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $47 at Amazon The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket is now on sale from $74. It's perfect to take on wind and rain, while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia

Save 47% Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $37 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $52 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Women’s Kruser Ridge III Softshell Jacket: was $110 now $87 at Amazon A softshell jacket for $87? This is an amazing price for a water and rain-resistant shell that’ll keep you dry without getting overly sweaty as the weather changes. With large zipped pockets for your essentials and a drawcord hem to keep the cold out, this is a fantastic deal on a great jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Under Armour