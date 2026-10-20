Clean up with these 9 unbeatable Shark vacuum deals — from $150

If your space is in need of a deep clean this fall, then it might be time to invest in a new vacuum cleaner. Well, we have some good news for you: Amazon has some great deals on models from Shark, all of which are available right now.

For this article I've rounded up a selection of the 9 best deals on Shark vacuum cleaners you can shop on Amazon. There's great savings to be found here with up to 39% off the RRP on certain models.

Amazon deals don't last forever, so if you see something that you like here make sure to snap it up fast!

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