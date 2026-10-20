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15 Cushionaire shoes on sale at Amazon that look just like Birkenstocks — starting at just $24

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Comfy clog and sandal deals for fall

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Birkenstock is one of my favorite footwear brands — but when I’m looking for a more affordable alternative, Cushionaire is my go-to. Available on Amazon, the shoes are not only stylish and budget-friendly, but also comfortable enough to walk in for miles.

Good news: Amazon is currently slashing the prices on tons of unique Cushionaire styles that you'll love. Whether you're looking for a mule to wear to work, a supportive sandal for warmer fall weather or a cozy boot when there's a chill in the air, you can grab a pair of these Birkenstock lookalikes that start as low as $24.

Below, I've rounded up all the Cushionaire styles that are perfect for unpredictable fall weather. Keep scrolling to check out the deals worth shopping right now.

Note: prices vary based on your selection of size and color. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size.

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Best Cushionaire Shoes

Cushionaire Java Casual Jelly Flats (Women's)
Cushionaire Java Casual Jelly Flats (Women's): was $49 now $34 at Amazon

These jelly flats from Cushionaire are flexible, easy to slip on and stay put thanks to a buckle. They feature a water-friendly construction that wipes clean with ease and also makes them practical pool shoes for vacations, errands and busy days.

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Cushionaire Talisa Espadrilles for Women
Cushionaire Talisa Espadrilles for Women: was $64 now $37 at Amazon

If you're looking for a closed-toe shoe that's a bit elevated, these espadrilles are the way to go. They have crossover elastic straps that hug your ankle for a secure fit and they stretch as you move. They also have a slight wedge that's still comfortable enough to walk on.

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Cushionaire Hana Clogs
Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon

For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.

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Cushionaire Brooklyn Genuine Suede Slingback Clogs
Cushionaire Brooklyn Genuine Suede Slingback Clogs: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

Super-simple and super-stylish! These leather clogs are perfect to elevate your outfits, whether you're wearing them for the fall season or beyond. You also get a comfortable memory foam footbed.

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Cushionaire Cliff Suede Clog Mules
Cushionaire Cliff Suede Clog Mules: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

Clogs are so in this season — which is why these classy and comfy clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This suede clog features a footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support.

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Cushionaire Missy Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Cushionaire Missy Mary Jane Ballet Flats: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

Classic Mary Janes meet sophisticated ballet flats in this shoe that is lightweight, soft and flexible. They're great for everyday wear and even though they feature a velvet material, they are breathable.

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Cushionaire Weston Hand Woven Dressy Ballet Flats
Cushionaire Weston Hand Woven Dressy Ballet Flats: was $79 now $59 at Amazon

These ballet flats from Cushionaire sport a pretty woven design, making them great for a wide range of occasions. They’re breathable, have a soft cushioned insole and look great whether you’re dressed up or down. They come in a range of black, white and brown shades too.

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Cushionaire Platform Ankle Boots
Cushionaire Platform Ankle Boots: was $99 now $69 at Amazon

Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.

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Best Cushionaire Sandal Deals

Cushionaire Cruise Lightweight Flip Flops
Cushionaire Cruise Lightweight Flip Flops: was $39 now $24 at Amazon

I'm absolutely loving these leopard print flip flops. Their effortless slip-on design fits easily for quick errands, beach strolls and everything in between. If leopard isn't your style, there's plenty more colors and patterns to choose from.

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Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide
Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide: was $39 now $26 at Amazon

The ultimate recovery shoe, these Cushionaire slides are now on sale from $26. These are waterproof, making them great for the shower, pool or beach. There are a bunch of color options to choose from.

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Cushionaire Leah Thong Sandals
Cushionaire Leah Thong Sandals: was $49 now $34 at Amazon

If you prefer a flip flop style over a slide but still want some added support, this is the pick for you! The sandals are lightweight, versatile and will elevate any outfit. They also include an adjustable buckle strap so the shoe is sure to keep up with your stride.

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Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals
Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.

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Cushionaire Pim Wedge Chunky Platform Sandals
Cushionaire Pim Wedge Chunky Platform Sandals: was $64 now $37 at Amazon

Add some height to your favorite outfits with these Cushionaire platform sandals! These are comfortable and easy to walk in thanks to their stretchy knit strap and memory foam insoles. Shoppers on Amazon love these so much that several reviewers have reported buying multiple pairs after trying them out.

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Cushionaire Lens Sandals
Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits.

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Cushionaire Timmi 100% Genuine Suede Slides
Cushionaire Timmi 100% Genuine Suede Slides: was $89 now $54 at Amazon

These chic suede sandals are perfect for dressing up any outfit this fall. They have a modern silhouette with gold stud accents, as well as a block heel to give you added height and style.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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