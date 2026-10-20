15 Cushionaire shoes on sale at Amazon that look just like Birkenstocks — starting at just $24
Comfy clog and sandal deals for fall
Birkenstock is one of my favorite footwear brands — but when I’m looking for a more affordable alternative, Cushionaire is my go-to. Available on Amazon, the shoes are not only stylish and budget-friendly, but also comfortable enough to walk in for miles.
Good news: Amazon is currently slashing the prices on tons of unique Cushionaire styles that you'll love. Whether you're looking for a mule to wear to work, a supportive sandal for warmer fall weather or a cozy boot when there's a chill in the air, you can grab a pair of these Birkenstock lookalikes that start as low as $24.
Below, I've rounded up all the Cushionaire styles that are perfect for unpredictable fall weather. Keep scrolling to check out the deals worth shopping right now.
Note: prices vary based on your selection of size and color. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size.
Quick Links
- shop Cushionaire deals at Amazon
- Cruise Lightweight Flip Flops: was $29 now $24
- Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide: was $39 now $26
- Cushionaire Leah Thong Sandals: was $49 now $34
- Cushionaire Chunky Platform Sandals: was $64 now $39
- Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now from $44
- Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49
- Cushionaire Brooklyn Clogs: was $69 now $49
- Cushionaire Timmi 100% Genuine Suede Slides: was $89 now $54
- Cushionaire Weston Hand Woven Ballet Flats: was $79 now from $59
- Cushionaire Platform Ankle Boots: was $99 now $69
Best Cushionaire Shoes
These jelly flats from Cushionaire are flexible, easy to slip on and stay put thanks to a buckle. They feature a water-friendly construction that wipes clean with ease and also makes them practical pool shoes for vacations, errands and busy days.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a closed-toe shoe that's a bit elevated, these espadrilles are the way to go. They have crossover elastic straps that hug your ankle for a secure fit and they stretch as you move. They also have a slight wedge that's still comfortable enough to walk on.
Read moreRead less▼
For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.
Read moreRead less▼
Super-simple and super-stylish! These leather clogs are perfect to elevate your outfits, whether you're wearing them for the fall season or beyond. You also get a comfortable memory foam footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
Clogs are so in this season — which is why these classy and comfy clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This suede clog features a footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support.
Read moreRead less▼
Classic Mary Janes meet sophisticated ballet flats in this shoe that is lightweight, soft and flexible. They're great for everyday wear and even though they feature a velvet material, they are breathable.
Read moreRead less▼
These ballet flats from Cushionaire sport a pretty woven design, making them great for a wide range of occasions. They’re breathable, have a soft cushioned insole and look great whether you’re dressed up or down. They come in a range of black, white and brown shades too.
Read moreRead less▼
Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Cushionaire Sandal Deals
I'm absolutely loving these leopard print flip flops. Their effortless slip-on design fits easily for quick errands, beach strolls and everything in between. If leopard isn't your style, there's plenty more colors and patterns to choose from.
Read moreRead less▼
The ultimate recovery shoe, these Cushionaire slides are now on sale from $26. These are waterproof, making them great for the shower, pool or beach. There are a bunch of color options to choose from.
Read moreRead less▼
If you prefer a flip flop style over a slide but still want some added support, this is the pick for you! The sandals are lightweight, versatile and will elevate any outfit. They also include an adjustable buckle strap so the shoe is sure to keep up with your stride.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.
Read moreRead less▼
Add some height to your favorite outfits with these Cushionaire platform sandals! These are comfortable and easy to walk in thanks to their stretchy knit strap and memory foam insoles. Shoppers on Amazon love these so much that several reviewers have reported buying multiple pairs after trying them out.
Read moreRead less▼
Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits.
Read moreRead less▼
These chic suede sandals are perfect for dressing up any outfit this fall. They have a modern silhouette with gold stud accents, as well as a block heel to give you added height and style.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop More Deals
Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.