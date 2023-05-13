These are the 5 best Memorial Day mattress deals I've seen this weekend

Shopping for a new mattress is expensive. Fortunately, May is one of the best times of the year to buy a new bed. Practically every mattress manufacturer is now offering its official Memorial Day mattress sales. While there will be more deals throughout the summer, today's prices are the lowest we'll see till the fall.

Below I've rounded up the best early mattress sales you can get this weekend. I've specifically picked out beds we've tested, reviewed, and fully recommend. From the budget-friendly Nectar to our favorite cooling mattress, here are the best sales happening this weekend.

Best Memorial Day mattress deals this weekend

(opens in new tab) Nectar Mattress: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Great value! Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

Type: Memory Foam

Our rating: 4.5/5

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic Mattress: was $995 now $770 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice! The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy and our favorite bed for just about anyone. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After the discount, you can get the twin for $770 (was $995) or the queen for $1,695 (was $1,995).

Type: Hybrid

Our rating: 4.5/5

(opens in new tab) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $619 now $374 + free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Summer is coming and if you're the type of person that gets warm overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its current mattress deals — the twin size is down to just $374 (was $619), whereas the queen is on sale for $674 (was $1,079). Use coupon "EXTRA25" during checkout to get these prices. Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.

Type: Memory Foam

Our rating: 4/5

(opens in new tab) Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: was $999 now $749 @ Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

Budget cooling bed! The Aurora Luxe holds the top spot in our best cooling mattress guide. It's an especially great choice if you have the tendency to sleep hot and if you're picky about the firmness level of your mattress (it comes with three firmness options ranging from soft to firm). Use coupon "MEMORIAL25" to knock 25% off sitewide. After the discount, the twin is $749 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,398 (was $1,865).

Type: Hybrid

Our rating: 4/5

(opens in new tab) Layla Hybrid mattress: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Layla (opens in new tab)

2-in-1 mattress! With a near-perfect review, this mattress is great if you require a little more bounce and lift to your bed. In our Layla Hybrid Mattress review, we said it offers exceptional motion isolation and terrific support around the edges so as not to roll off the bed or accelerate sagging. We also like that it's flippable: it has one side that's soft and one firm, so buyers can try them both out at home to see which side they find most comfortable. After discount, the twin costs $1,099 (was $1,299), whereas the queen costs $1,499 (was $1,699).

Type: Hybrid

Our rating: 4.5/5

How to find the best Memorial Day mattress sales

Memory Foam vs. Hybrid — which to buy?

One of the first decisions you'll need to make when buying a new bed is deciding if you want a memory foam mattress or a hybrid mattress.

The main difference between the two is found in the support core. As the name implies, memory foam models are mainly made of memory foam, which is usually layered with other types of foam to provide better support. Meanwhile, hybrids use a variety of materials including foam, microcoils, latex, wool, gel foam, and other types of foam. These are normally more expensive because they use more materials and often pack in higher levels of technology.

If you have back problems, neck pain, or issues with spinal alignment, a foam mattress is better for you because it'll contour your body, almost hugging it when you lie down. Hot sleepers are better with hybrid mattresses, as they're more breathable by design (air flows more freely around coils and springs). A hybrid would also suit you if you dislike the sensation of sinking deeply into a body-hugging bed, or if you enjoy a firmer mattress with a little bounce. Check out our guide to memory foam vs hybrid mattress for more differences.