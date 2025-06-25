Netflix shares first look at 'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy's new movie — and we already have a release date

"Peaky Blinders" lead Cillian Murphy is heading back to Netflix for "Steve," a new drama movie due to arrive this fall — and the streaming service has just shared several key details about the new release.

"Steve" is a reimagining of "Shy," a bestselling novel from English author Max Porter that Netflix bills as "a moving glimpse into the lives of two troubled souls."

Written by Porter himself and directed by Tim Mielants (reuniting with Murphy after helming "Small Things Like These" in 2024), "Steve" is the story of a head teacher fighting to prevent the impending closure of his reform school.

Steve's story is told in parallel with that of the struggle of one of his troubled students, Shy (played by Jay Lycurgo).

In addition to giving us our first look at our lead (see the image above), Netflix has also shared some key info about the story, the cast, and we've already got a release date. Here's what we know about "Steve" right now.

What have we learned about 'Steve' on Netflix?

Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong in 2024's "Small Things Like These" (Image credit: Big Things Films / Artists Equity / Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Lionsgate)

Netflix has shared a plot synopsis for "Steve," and it offers a few more details about this emotional drama.

It reads: "Set in the mid-'90s, "Steve" is a reimagining of Max Porter's Sunday Times bestseller "Shy." The film follows a pivotal day in the life of head teacher Steve (Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amid a world that has forsaken them.

"As Steve fights to protect the school's integrity and prevent its impending closure, he grapples with his own mental health. In parallel to Steve's struggles, we meet Shy (Jac Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

In addition to Cillian Murphy, "Steve" also stars Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo, and fellow "Small Things Like These" star Emily Watson. Their roles remain undisclosed at the time of writing.

While we don't have a trailer just yet, Netflix has already confirmed the "Steve" release date. The movie's due to hit "select theaters" in September, before premiering globally on Netflix on Friday, October 3, 2025.

In the meantime, if you need more streaming suggestions to tide you over, check out our round-up of the best movies on Netflix for tons more top recommendations.