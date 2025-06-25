Lululemon just dropped new summer styles from $9 — here’s everything I’d shop ahead of 4th of July

4th of July sales are just a few days away — and if you're patiently waiting to have a little summer shopping spree, we have good news. Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just dropped its latest warm weather apparel and the finds are way too good not to share.

Right now, we're seeing tons of great Lululemon styles (for both men and women) starting at just $9. From athletic accessories and sneakers to leggings and t-shirts, your wardrobe is in for a major summer update.

To make things simpler, I've rounded up all my favorite Lululemon finds to shop ahead of 4th of July. Keep scrolling to check them out! Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size for the best discounts.

Lululemon Accessories

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet: was $48 now $39 at lululemon (US) This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.

Lululemon City Essentials Belt Bag 3L: was $78 now $54 at lululemon (US) Keep your essentials organized and within easy reach in this roomy belt bag. The 3L waterproof City Essentials belt bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.

Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker: was $138 now $59 at lululemon (US) Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $59. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support you with every step. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.

Lululemon Women's Apparel

Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $38 now $29 at lululemon (US) On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now $49 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US) This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew: was $118 now $59 at lululemon (US) An oversized cropped sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces that can function as a casual top on a low-key night out, as a temporary cover between the gym and your home, or as a loungewear piece for relaxing on the couch. This Lululemon favorite is equipped with Softstreme fabric that’s incredibly smooth and comfortably stretchy.

Lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: was $88 now $69 at lululemon (US) Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $69 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $69. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $99 at lululemon (US) This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.

Lululemon Align Dress: was $148 now $99 at lululemon (US) Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

Lululemon Men's Apparel

Lululemon EasySet Training Short-Sleeve Shirt Wash: was $78 now $44 at lululemon (US) This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric feature no stink zinc so you won't smell after your workout.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Tapered Pant: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) These probably won’t be your go-to pants for intense workouts or long runs, but for going to a movie or attending family game night, they’re perfect. They’re made with a jersey fabric that’s soft on the inside, yet lightweight and breathable — the best of both worlds.