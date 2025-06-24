The Casper Snow mattress is perfect for hot sleepers and it's currently 30% off — not even Black Friday gets better than this

Are you a side sleeper struggling to sleep through summer nights? The Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid mattress could be just the sleep solution you've been searching for. You can now save 30% on the Snow Hybrid at Casper, cutting a queen size to $1,745 (was $2,495).

Falling just short of our best cooling mattress of 2025 list, the revamped Casper Snow, which got a glow up in 2024, is an impressively capable temperature-regulating mattress. It's packed with innovative technology — including HeatDelete bands and Phase Change Material — to help you combat night sweats and hot flashes.

The Casper Snow isn't always included in monthly mattress sales and the current discount is the best we've seen on this upgraded model. Here's why cool shoppers in search of the best mattress won't want to snooze on this deal...

Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid Mattress: twin XL was $1,895 now $1,325 at Casper

The Casper Snow is an ideal mattress for side sleepers who overheat at night. It is medium-firm and comes with heaps of pressure relief and cooling technology. The Casper Snow mattress is lined with the brand's signature HeatDelete Bands: thin strips of material infused with thermal conducting graphite, which direct heat away from the sleeper. Meanwhile the cover is infused with Phase Change Material that pulls heat away from your body while you sleep, remaining cool to the touch. This Snow Technology promises 12+ hours of cooler sleep. Casper mattress sales don't run constantly like other retailers, but when the Snow is on sale, discounts tends to sit between 20% and 25%, with 30% off being reserved for major holidays. That said, last 4th July we saw just 15% off the Snow Hybrid. With Casper feeling more generous this year, now a great time to snap up a great deal on a mattress that will help you sleep peacefully through summer months. We don't expect to see this 30% off again at least until Labor Day in September, or even Black Friday. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (740+ reviews)

Which sleep style does the Casper Snow support?

The combination of pressure relieving foams and supportive coils is ideal for supporting side and back sleepers. There are three zones of responsive foams to keep your spine aligned and pressure points cradled.

Our tester for our Casper Snow mattress review (2023) found the older version of this mattress was a tad too firm for side sleeping. But reviewers of the updated mattress say "it's super comfy for us side-sleepers (or about any position)," providing "the perfect balance between support and softness." One even writes: "My back simply stopped aching. Thank you Casper."

Though lightweight side sleepers may prefer something softer, such as one of this year's best pillow-top mattresses, while stomach sleepers would be better off with something from our best firm mattress guide, we think the Casper Snow is perfect for average weight side and back sleepers who run hot at night.