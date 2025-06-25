Google Gemini under fire for major privacy change — what you need to know

A new series of emails regarding changes to Google Gemini has reportedly been sent to some users. However, the information presented has raised some concerns about just how much information the AI will have access to.

According to a report from Android Authority, users have taken to social media and discussion boards to question a new email sent to them from Google. This email seemingly details changes around how Gemini will interact with apps on Android devices.

Supposedly, from July 7, Gemini will be able to "help you use Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities on your phone."

While Google sending this kind of email wouldn’t be outside of the realms of possibility, the actual wording is very strange. For instance, it states that users can turn off the features in the settings page, but it doesn’t have any other information on how to do this.

Not only that, it also states that Gemini will have access to the apps mentioned regardless of whether you have Gemini App Activity turned on or off.

Currently, when Google Gemini Apps Activity is activated, Google will store all the relevant information — like chats with the app — in your Google account. This means that you can quickly review prompts, responses and feedback. However, you can elect to turn it off, as well as delete your history, while also being sure that Google won’t use your data to train and improve Gemini products.

As such, the email stating that it doesn’t matter if the feature is on or off is pretty concerning. Especially considering the amount of private information on many of those apps and Google's practice of holding information for 72 hours. Even though it could mean that the Gemini app offers a more enhanced experience for users.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It should be noted that these emails seem to have been sent to a small number of people. We checked many of the devices at Tom's Guide and didn't find any mention of the changes.

As such, it is worth withholding judgment for the time being until we have a clear answer. I have reached out to Google looking for confirmation and clarity, and will update this piece as soon as I hear anything.