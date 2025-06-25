I wasn’t sure how different the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 would really be — but then I saw these leaked renders

We're hoping to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch in just a couple of weeks. But while we wait, we can see the design in clear detail thanks to renders published by Evan "Evleaks" Blass. Enough detail to help me finally understand how big a difference this generational leap will be.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The renders come in three colors — silver, blue and black, and show the alleged Z Fold 7 from a variety of angles. While the new phone naturally has a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we can still see a few differences.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

For one, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 appears to be quite a bit thinner, as rumored. We can also see the internal screen has a camera punch-hole rather than a concealed under-display camera like previous models. There appears to be slightly different texture to the rear cameras' surrounds too, to help differentiate the new Z Fold further from the older models.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 should also see other alleged changes we can't see in simple images like this. Rumored upgrades like an increase in screen size, a 200MP main camera, a more powerful chipset and whatever else Samsung has done to make its foldable "ultra," as its repeated teasers seem to be suggesting.

The colors get official names

If you need further proof of the Galaxy Z Fold 7's colors, a leak via Samsung's local Irish website (via Android Authority) has seemingly accidentally revealed the names of the hues we see above.

The screenshot from this page claims the official names for the colors are Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow. Interestingly, it also reveals a previously unknown Green Mint color exclusive to Samsung's online store.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

This leak also tells us the colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be Coral Red, Jet Black and Blue Shadow, again with Green Mint as a Samsung exclusive.

On top of the colors, the screenshots also show the memory variants Samsung will offer the new phones in. Fitting with last year's model, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should come with either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage, with a pre-order bonus of doubling a buyer's storage for free. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 meanwhile is offered with 256GB or 512GB, ditching the previous standard storage of 128GB apparently without increasing the basic price.

Samsung announced a Galaxy Unpacked event for July 9, and precedent suggests this will be the time and place we see the new Galaxy foldables launch. We'll keep up with all the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors and keep our hubs updated to give you all the details we have, as well as for the other products tipped to launch at this event, the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and new Galaxy Buds.