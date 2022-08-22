The excellent MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for just $949 today

Now that Apple's M2 chip is out, the M1 MacBook Pro is no longer the company's flagship. However, it's still a great Mac and if you're looking for budget-friendly back to school sales — Best Buy has an epic deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $949.99 (opens in new tab). That's $350 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best MacBook deals I've seen this year. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $1,122 (opens in new tab). Earlier this summer, the M1 MacBook Pro was on sale for $999 (also at Best Buy), but this deal takes the price even lower. (Make sure to check out our guide to Best Buy coupon codes for more ways to save).

shop today's best Apple discounts at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $949 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

$350 off: Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $949. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but a $949 MacBook Pro is about as rare a deal as it gets.

Despite not being the newest model, this MacBook still definitely holds up when it comes to performance. In our MacBook Pro M1 review, this laptop’s Apple M1 chip delivered seriously impressive speeds that most Windows laptops can’t beat. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 12 minutes to transcode a 4K video, faster than the 15 minutes it took the Dell XPS 13.

It has great battery life, too. This MacBook Pro M1 lasted a very respectable 10 hours in our tests, which is plenty to get you through the day without needing to reach for a charger.

The MacBook Pro 2020's keyboard and display also make it a great productivity laptop. With a bright and colorful display, everything you view on the 2020 MacBook Pro will look great, despite the fact it's unfortunately not in 4K. The keyboard is comfortably sized, and thanks to the new Magic Keyboard's pillowy soft feel, your fingers will fly across the keys.

Still looking for your perfect laptop? Check out our lists of the best Apple deals and the best laptop deals to browse other deals.