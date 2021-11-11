The amazing XPS 13 is on sale for just $636 ahead of Black Friday

November is an excellent month for laptop sales and we've just spotted one of the best Dell Black Friday deals of all time.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on sale for $636. That's $50 cheaper than last week's price and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $636 @ Dell Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $636 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for just $636 with this killer deal. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops around, and for good reason. Whether you're looking to buy a solid laptop for working, studying or creative purposes, the Dell XPS 13 is a versatile machine that fits all users.

This particular configuration packs a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. This set of specs is more than enough to handle basic work-related tasks, as well as simply surfing the web or catching up on some of the best Netflix TV shows.

In our Dell XPS 13 review (2020), we were impressed with its stunning and lightweight design and comfortable typing experience. We also loved the InfinityEdge display and its ultra-thin bezels. And during one of our tests, we could easily hop between 20 Chrome tabs while running other apps in the background — all thanks to its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU.

And when it comes to connectivity, the Dell XPS 13 Touch features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and 1 USB-C port, plus one 3.5mm headphone socket. And with its stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology, you'll get the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal is a great bargain that offers one of the latest Dell XPS 13 models for a fraction of its full price. Hurry, though, as the last time we saw a discount of this size, it didn't last long.