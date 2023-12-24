PlayStation Store holiday sale is discounting the best PS5 games of the year — 23 deals I’d buy now

The PlayStation Store holiday sale has arrived, and it’s discounting loads of the best PS5 games you can buy. The collection of deals even includes savings on several of the biggest games of the year including Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Alan Wake 2 and Resident Evil 4.

I’ve been tracking PlayStation Store deals all year long, and this holiday sale is offering some of the strongest discounts of 2023 with more than 4,600 total offers on PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC packs and in-game currencies. With so many individual deals to comb through, I’m picking out my 21 favorite PS5 games in the holiday sale to ensure you don’t miss a lowest price ever for an essential title.

The PlayStation Store holiday sale is set to run until January 6, and don’t worry if there’s a game on your wishlist that’s not included. New games are often added in waves, so be sure to check back later if you’ve got your eye on a particular PS5 pick.

PlayStation Store holiday sale — Top picks

Baldur's Gate 3: was $69 now $62 @ PlayStation Store

Baldur's Gate 3 is a deeply rich RPG that offers you an astonishing level of freedom in how you approach turn-based combat encounters and its hundreds of quests. You can forge unbreakable alliances, or create sworn enemies, as you adventure throughout the vast Forgotten Realms. With up to four-player co-op you can even bring friends along for the ride in this acclaimed RPG that recently won GOTY at The Game Awards 2023.

Alan Wake 2: was $59 now $47 @ PlayStation Store

After more than a decade of waiting, Alan Wake 2 has finally arrived. Picking up where the cult classic original left off, you play as both Alan Wake and new character Saga Anderson as you leap between the sinister Dark Picture and the mysterious town of Bright Falls. Mixing cinematic storytelling with survival-horror gameplay, Alan Wake 2 is a memorable journey that mixes a selection of influences in a compelling psychological horror-thriller. It's also seriously good-looking on PS5.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces and all the brutal fatalities you'd expect from Mortal Kombat. It offers thrilling online play paired with a richly cinematic single-player campaign that reshapes the Mortal Kombat universe. This is also the ideal starting point for newcomers to the MK series.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

The Final Fantasy franchise has never been scared to reinvent itself, and this 16th mainline entry is one of the most radical departures to date. Packing real-time combat, and a focus on epic-scale boss battles, Final Fantasy XVI is a highly cinematic experience. Plus, it packs a dark medieval setting and a grown-up story that casts you as a fallen prince on a mission of redemption.

Dead Space: was $69 now $27 @ PlayStation Store

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale. Plus, the new Valhalla DLC is now available for free.

Lies of P: was $59 now $47 @ PlayStation Store

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is a stunning remake of one of the most celebrated PlayStation games of all time. Taking full advantage of Sony's next-gen hardware it offers improved visuals, performance and gameplay. Experience Joel and Ellie's original cross-country journey like you never have before. The perfect follow-up if you watched The Last of Us HBO show earlier this year.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $35 @ PlayStation Store

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in gaming. One of the PS5's most challenging and very best games to date.

Cyberpunk 2077: was $49 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 was a train wreck at launch. But developer CD Projekt Red has spent the last three years getting the open-world RPG into shape, and it's now a hugely compelling experience almost on par with the dev's beloved Witcher franchise. In Cyberpunk, you play a mercenary in Night City looking to make your mark on the world and become a legend — or die trying. The essential Phantom Liberty DLC is also on sale for $25

Diablo 4: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

The latest entry in the beloved dungeon-crawling looter is the biggest Diablo game to date. In Diablo 4 you can take on the forces of Hell by yourself or in co-op and craft a unique character who fits your playstyle. The fourth entry in the popular franchise also offers the most expansive End Game in series history. If you're looking for a game that you can play on a loop for months on end then Diablo 4 is exactly what you need.

Street Fighter 6: was $59 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The latest entry in the beloved Street Fighter franchise offers a "classic experience built for a modern era" which in simple terms means that Street Fighter 6 combines the series' trademark polished fighting gameplay with a vibrant art style and a suite of modes that allow you to play how you. It's the most accessible Street Fighter to date, but it's also deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into for hours.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Aloy is back, and this time PlayStation's newest icon is venturing to unexplored lands and squaring off against a whole range of new robotic enemies in Horizon Forbidden West. This gorgeous open-world game is a real looker on the PS5, and its cinematic story will hook you from the very start. There's also the highly enjoyable Burning Shores DLC expansion if you're craving even more Horizon after polishing off the main campaign.

Disco Elysium The Final Cut: was $39 now $11 @ PlayStation Store

One of the most critically-acclaimed PC games of all time comes to console in Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. This groundbreaking RPG casts you as a detective on a mission to solve a strange murder. To find the culprit you'll need to interact with a cast of unforgettable characters and try to lose your own sanity in the process.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: was $59 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

A new fantasy action RPG from Team Ninja, the developers of the Nioh franchise, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a Soulslike that hits seriously hard. You'll fight through a demon-plagued land, fending off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers with combat inspired by Chinese martial arts. Be warned, this is a tough game but the rewards are worthwhile if you can master its challenges.

Remnant 2: was $49 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Face deadly creatures and god-like bosses in Remannt 2, a co-op shooter that tasks clear inspiration from the Dark Souls series. You'll need to keep your wits about you and rely on your teammates to overcome the many challenges in this brutal world. Plus, with branching quests, deep crafting and rewarding loot, Remnant will keep your attention for dozens of hours with its branching quest lines and deep set of loot rewards.

The Crew Motorfest: was $69 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.

Lords of the Fallen: was $69 now $48 @ PlayStation Store

Venture through the land of the living and the dead in Lords of the Fallen, a new epic RPG set in a vast world. Inspired by the likes of Dark Souls, you play a fully customizable character as you battle brutal foes and discover a plethora of secrets. If you're finding the going a little too tough remember you can summon a co-op partner to make your journey a little bit less lonely.