PlayStation’s epic new sale has some of my favorite PS5 games from $5 — here’s 11 deals I’m adding to my cart

PlayStation Store just launched its annual Mid-Year sale, and this year’s crop of discounts across PS5 and PS4 games is pretty excellent. While there’s a disappointing lack of deals on PlayStation Studio titles like God of War and Spider-Man, there are big savings on plenty of must-play PS5 games right now.

Some of my personal favorite deals include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for $9, which is a frankly ridiculous price for a high-quality RPG that will easily last you more than 100 hours.

There’s also the excellent Dragon’s Dogma 2 for $29 and the seriously tough, but very satisfying, Black Myth: Wukong for $47, which is its lowest price to date. Bargain chasers won't want to miss Metro Exodus for just $5.

I’m rounding up the PS5 game deals that have caught my eye in this new PlayStation Store sale down below. But for those gamers who prefer a physical disc over a digital download, I’ve also scoured retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for their best PS5 deals as well.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $9 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Dead Island 2: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy Dead Island 2 offers players a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and loot to collect.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $39 now $26 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $29 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $45 now $30 at Amazon One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

PGA Tour 2K25: was $69 now $53 at Amazon Following this year's dramatic Masters tournament, now is the time to step out onto the links and prove yourself a golfing whiz, at least in the virtual world. PGA Tour 2K25 is the latest entry in the annual sports sim series, and boasts the level of authenticity you'd expect from a 2K game.

Civilization VII: was $69 now $54 at Best Buy Civilization VII makes some of the biggest changes yet to the established formula, and while not all of these additions are necessarily for the best, it remains one of the deepest strategy games on the market. This is a game you can play for literally thousands of hours.