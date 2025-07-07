Save big on my favorite board games this Prime Day — up to 47% off on Catan, Risk, Exploding Kittens and more

I don't know about you, but I love a good board game, and some of my favorites are currently heavily discounted in this year's Prime Day deals. Whenever I get together with my family, we always break out a board game, and my partner and I love a good card game on a date night too. But with so many to choose from, which should you buy?

Fret not, dear reader, as I've rounded up the best board game deals available right now on Amazon. If you're a fan of trains and want to compete against others to build your own railway network, I'd recommend Ticket to Ride which is currently 47% off at Amazon right now. But if Dungeons & Dragons is more your speed, the 2024 Player's Handbook is available for just $39 and it includes everything you need to get started.

There are many other board and card games to choose from, such as Monopoly, Exploding Kittens and more. I'll be updating this article as more deals pop up but for now, here are the nine best board games to drop your money on this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day board game deals

Ticket to Ride: was $49 now $26 at Amazon All abooooard! In this railway-themed board game, two to five players compete to collect different colored train cards to build on railway routes in North America, a bit like what you do in Monopoly. You get points by completing Destination Cards, and by building the longest continuous routes. The game gets dramatic as train cards start running out while you are still competing to fulfil routes.

Hasbro's Clue: was $21 now $14 at Amazon Who doesn't love a good ol' fashioned whodunnit? Clue is a classic murder mystery board game where you and up to six other players act as detectives to solve a murder. Determine who committed the crime, the weapon they used, and which room the crime took place in. Other players will try to ruin your strategy by using cards in their hands, and the first person to make an accurate accusation wins. This is the perfect game for fans of movies like Knives Out!

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City: was $109 now $84 at Amazon If, like me, you've sunk hundreds of hours into CDPR's hit role-playing video game, you'll love the Gangs of Night City board game. It's similar to Risk as you and up to three other players compete to conquer the ruthless streets of Night City. You need to be part of one of four gangs, each offering different customization options for diverse strategies and experiences. There are multiple replayable endings, and every choice impacts the narrative. And you can meet characters from Netflix's Edgerunners too — the perfect board game to accompany the show's renewal!

Klaus Teuber's Catan: was $54 now $43 at Amazon Catan is arguably one of the best board games of all time. This highly addictive strategy game for three to four players turns you into hard-nosed settlers, competing to conquer an island. Collect resource cards to build roads, village and cities, but collecting them heavily relies on dice rolls and trading with other players. Oh, and there's a resource-stealing robber too to spice things up. On average, one game takes up to 90 minutes. Are you up to the challenge?

Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Player's Handbook: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Have you recently gotten into Dungeons & Dragons because of Baldur's Gate 3? I don't blame you because so have I. But D&D can be daunting and you may not know where to begin, which is why the 2024 Player's Handbook is a great starting point. It explains classes and subclasses, different types of enemies and combat styles, and features stunning artwork that will immerse you. It'll also help you level up your character creation and become a better Dungeon Master.

Pandemic (base game): was $44 now $35 at Amazon Pandemic is a fun cooperative game where two to four players must work together to defeat the worldwide affliction. I know none of us want to relive the years of 2020-22 but trust me when I say this game is extremely fun. You're part of the CDC and each player plays a different team member: medic, researcher, and the like. Your competitive edge will come in handy here, as you must act quickly to combat outbreaks around the world. Working together for the good of all.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack: was $29 now $24 at Amazon Ever since my partner gifted me the Exploding Kittens card game, I haven't stopped thinking about it, and we play it when we can. This family-friendly card game combines strategy and humor where you must protect your kittens, avoid explosions and outsmart your opponents. This Party Pack Edition comes with 120 cards featuring original, hilarious illustrations by The Oatmeal.

Monopoly (Token Vote edition): was $19 now $16 at Amazon My earliest memories of playing board games with my family take me back to all of us huddled around a table playing Monopoly. It's an all-time classic, where up to six players buy, sell and scheme their way to becoming the richest person alive. You can build houses and hotels and trade these if a player offers you a better deal. This edition includes eight classic tokens including a top hat, rubber ducky, battleship and more. One game of Monopoly can last hours and hours, so be sure to free up your evening!