Nintendo’s Prime Day Switch game deals start from $3 — 21 deals I’d add to my cart ASAP

Prime Day is delivering some seriously awesome deals on Nintendo Switch games, and Nintendo’s current digital sale is also offering incredible deals for as little as $3. In short, it’s a great time to be a Switch fan!

In case you missed it, Prime Members can now request an invite to purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle for $499 at Amazon. Make sure to request an invite ASAP for the best chance at getting a console!

As for games, you can currently shop Switch game deals from $3 at Nintendo. One of my favorite games of all time, Dragon Quest XI S, is on sale for $19 at Nintendo. This is an incredibly good price for this deep RPG, as I’ve gotten dozens of hours of playtime from it myself.

Meanwhile, Amazon has Switch game deals from $17. The sale includes big hits like Sonic X Shadow Generations on sale for $29 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals!

Restocks

RESTOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World: $499 at Amazon Listen up, Prime members. Sign in to your account now to get access to purchase the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. This is the first time Amazon has offered Nintendo's new console. There's no telling how much stock they have, so act fast!

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Super Meat Boy Forever: was $34 now $14 at Best Buy Super Meat Boy was one of the first indie game franchises to take the world by storm, so it's awesome to see this little guy make a comeback on Nintendo Switch. You'll need to navigate a gauntlet of brutally tough action platforming levels and boss battles, with new procedurally generated endless runner stages giving this entry in the series its name.

Lego 2K Drive: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich, open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

Balatro Special Edition: was $29 now $19 at Amazon You can now grab this special edition of Game of the Year nominee Balatro on sale. This is a deck-building roguelike game based on poker, and it took the world by storm as a viral sensation. Balatro is all but guaranteed to get you hooked on its addictively simple gameplay loop, making it one of our favorite games of 2024. The special edition includes 10 physical cards from the game, making it a perfect gift for existing Balatro fans, as well as card collectors. Note: this deal is for a physical copy of the game, but you can get the regular digital edition for $14 at Nintendo.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $19 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

MySims Cozy Bundle: was $39 now $23 at Amazon A collection of two beloved Wii games hits the Nintendo Switch. You'll move into a town full of cute MySims characters and help them with their problems by completing quests, building houses and furniture, decorating, gardening, fishing and more.

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old-school speedster thrills that any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will love.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Take a trip down memory lane with one of the best fighting game collections you can get. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has seven games in one awesome package. The games have enhanced features that make them feel more modern, which is a nice bonus.

Life is Strange Double Exposure: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Life is Strange: Double Exposure puts the original Life is Strange protagonist Max Caulfield back in the frame for a brand new mystery. Using Max's new timeline-shifting power, explore the snowy environs of the Caledon University campus and try to solve (and prevent) the murder of her close friend, Safi.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake: was $59 now $34 at Amazon One of the most beloved Dragon Quest games has hit the Nintendo Switch thanks to this HD-2D remake. This version's pixel sprites and 3D backgrounds look truly stunning, and as the first chapter in the Erdrick Trilogy story, this game is one every Dragon Quest fan needs to experience.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $34 at Best Buy A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch, it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks, including fan-favorite picks.

Mario & Luigi Brothership: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Mario & Luigi: Brothership follows Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island, blending RPG combat, puzzles, and exploration across themed islands. Players team up with quirky characters, using Bros. Moves and Attacks that combine nostalgia with modern mechanics and charming humor.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $43 at Woot! Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.