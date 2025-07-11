Final hours! My go-to PS5 headset is at a new all-time low for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day event is almost over, but there’s still time to save big on gaming peripherals. If you’re a PS5 or PC gamer, I just found an incredible deal on the gaming headset I use when playing online with my friends.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset for $198. While still pricey, you’re saving $101 off what’s easily one of the best gaming headsets out there.

As I said, I use this all the time when playing online, so it’s an easy product to recommend. Here’s why you should consider getting the Sony Inzone H9.

Lowest price! Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198 at Amazon What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $101 on this peripheral, which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and, of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. This is a limited-time offer, so act quickly!

Like I said in my Sony Inzone H9 review, this gaming headset is a perfect complement to the PS5. Sure, there’s the PS5 Pulse 3D headset, but the Inzone H9 is arguably the better peripheral because of its richer feature set. I’d also argue that it’s a more comfortable and durable device. The fact that it hasn’t failed me once in the past three years speaks for itself.

Since Sony manufactures the Inzone H9, the headset takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. It’s also compatible with PCs, with an Inzone desktop app that lets you create and adjust sound profiles. Since you can simultaneously connect to PS5 and Discord , you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. And if you like the PS5’s black and white aesthetic, you’ll dig this headset’s similar design.

PS5 games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Death Stranding 2 sound phenomenal with the Inzone H9, as you can clearly hear things like ambient city crowds or wind gushing over open fields. On PC, Doom: The Dark Ages and Cyberpunk 2077 also deliver immersive audio.

Beyond gaming, the Inzone H9 performs well with YouTube and Spotify, although you may need to make some adjustments in the Inzone app when listening to specific music genres. The boom mic isn’t the greatest, but everyone in your voice chat group will be able to hear you without issues.

The Sony Inzone H9 is an overall great gaming headset that should last you for years to come. At this reduced price, it’s practically a steal.