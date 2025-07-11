Final hours! My go-to PS5 headset is at a new all-time low for Prime Day

Deals
By published

Save $101 with this incredible deal

Sony Inzone H9
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Amazon Prime Day event is almost over, but there’s still time to save big on gaming peripherals. If you’re a PS5 or PC gamer, I just found an incredible deal on the gaming headset I use when playing online with my friends.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset for $198. While still pricey, you’re saving $101 off what’s easily one of the best gaming headsets out there.

As I said, I use this all the time when playing online, so it’s an easy product to recommend. Here’s why you should consider getting the Sony Inzone H9.

Sony Inzone H9
Lowest price!
Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198 at Amazon

What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $101 on this peripheral, which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and, of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. This is a limited-time offer, so act quickly!

View Deal

Like I said in my Sony Inzone H9 review, this gaming headset is a perfect complement to the PS5. Sure, there’s the PS5 Pulse 3D headset, but the Inzone H9 is arguably the better peripheral because of its richer feature set. I’d also argue that it’s a more comfortable and durable device. The fact that it hasn’t failed me once in the past three years speaks for itself.

Since Sony manufactures the Inzone H9, the headset takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. It’s also compatible with PCs, with an Inzone desktop app that lets you create and adjust sound profiles. Since you can simultaneously connect to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. And if you like the PS5’s black and white aesthetic, you’ll dig this headset’s similar design.

PS5 games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Death Stranding 2 sound phenomenal with the Inzone H9, as you can clearly hear things like ambient city crowds or wind gushing over open fields. On PC, Doom: The Dark Ages and Cyberpunk 2077 also deliver immersive audio.

Beyond gaming, the Inzone H9 performs well with YouTube and Spotify, although you may need to make some adjustments in the Inzone app when listening to specific music genres. The boom mic isn’t the greatest, but everyone in your voice chat group will be able to hear you without issues.

The Sony Inzone H9 is an overall great gaming headset that should last you for years to come. At this reduced price, it’s practically a steal.

Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 87 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
1
HIDevolution [2025] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
3
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
Asus - Rog Zephyrus G14 14"...
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
5
MSI Cyborg 15 Cyborg Gaming...
Walmart
$1,119
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
6
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
Our Review
7
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
ASUS
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(512GB)
Our Review
8
MSI Cyborg 15 A13VE 218US...
HSN
View Deal
Low Stock
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
9
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 2TB)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Latest...
Amazon
View Deal
Show more
See more Gaming Deals
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.