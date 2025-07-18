PlayStation launches epic summer sale with the best PS5 games from $4 — here’s my 17 favorite deals
PlayStation Store just kicked off its biggest sale of the year so far
PlayStation Store runs sales events pretty much all year long. But the biggest discounts are typically saved for the flagship ones, and that’s proving to be the case with the launch this week of the epic PlayStation Summer Sale. This sale offers up to 75% off the best PS5 games and blockbuster new releases.
This sale is discounting loads of the biggest games of 2025, including Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and Assassin's Creed Shadows. Plus, acclaimed titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring are also on sale. Whatever type of gamer you are, there's a deal for you here.
The deals start from just $4, and with almost 5,000 discounts available, I've combed through the savings and picked out my favorite on-sale PS5 games. Plus, for those who prefer a physical game disc over a digital download, I'm also rounding up the best PS5 game deals at Amazon and Best Buy.
These are the PS5 game deals you don't want to miss this summer.
Best PlayStation Store deals
- PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store
- Alan Wake Remastered: was $29 now $4
- Metro Exodus (Gold Edition): was $39 now $5
- RoboCop Rogue City: was $59 now $8
- Resident Evil Village: was $39 now $9
- Dead Space: was $69 now $13
- Moral Kombat 1: was $49 now $16
- Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $17
- God of War Ragnarok: was $69 now $29
- Silent Hill 2: was $69 now $34
- Elden Ring: was $59 now $35
- Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered: was $49 now $39
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39
- Forza Horizon 5: was $59 now $44
- Clair Obscur Expedition 33: was $49 now $44
- Assassin's Creed Shadows: was $69 now $52
- Baldur's Gate 3: was $69 now $55
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: was $69 now $55
Best PS5 game deals right now
- PS5 game deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $20 @ Best Buy
- Star Wars Outlaws: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.
Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.
Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.
Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package, and it's perfectly timed to coincide with the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, which is now available to watch on streaming, so you can have a whole Sonic X Shadow-themed weekend.
Star Wars Outlaws represents a new frontier for a Galaxy far, far away as it's the first-ever open-world game set in the iconic sci-fi universe. You play a Han Solo-type named Kay Vess, as you explore various planets and navigate criminal syndicates and the sinister Galactic Empire.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight, and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.
We're in a golden age of horror remakes, and Silent Hill 2 is among the very best. This stunning new take on the survival-horror classic sees you step into the fog-blanketed town as James Sunderland, a man on the hunt for his missing wife. Tense and atmospheric, it's fantastic.
Kingdom Come Deliverance II is a vast RPG sequel that sees you once again step into the boots of Henry, a young nobleman on a quest for revenge in medieval Bohemia. Designed to be as immersive as possible, the world reacts to your actions, and most quests can be completed in a myriad of ways. Its more restrictive elements may be off-putting to some players, but if you're looking for a sprawling quest that gives you plenty of freedom, few do it better than KCDII.
Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.
Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious and very deadly alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.
Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.
The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original, completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter, Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show ahead of season 2 or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first gripping cross-country adventure all over again.
Following this year's dramatic Masters tournament, now is the time to step out onto the links and prove yourself a golfing whiz, at least in the virtual world. PGA Tour 2K25 is the latest entry in the annual sports sim series, and boasts the level of authenticity you'd expect from a 2K game.
Split Fiction is a co-op adventure where two writers, Mio and Zoe, get trapped in a chaotic mix of their own stories. One minute, you're dodging cyber ninjas, the next, you're riding dragons. It’s all about teamwork, solving puzzles, and navigating wild genre mashups to escape their own imaginations.
The latest entry in the juggernaut Call of Duty franchise is a return to the world of Black Ops, and per series tradition, comes packing three distinct modes: Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies. While the boots-on-the-ground gameplay isn't anything new for the series, it's as polished as ever, and there's a reason it remains the premier shooter on the market (even if the aggressive monetization and gimmicky skins are off-putting).
