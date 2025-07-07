I’ve found the best PS5 Prime Day deals — 23 game and accessory sales I'd buy with my own money

Whether you’re looking for your next game or a new accessory for your current favorite, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to score some fantastic PS5 deals. And if you haven’t picked up a PS5 yet, who knows, we might see some discounts on the PS5 Slim or even the PS5 Pro during Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year.

I’ve been combing through the current crop of deals on PS5 games and accessories, and I’ve found several worthwhile discounts you can pick up right now. These include Assassin’s Creed: Shadows for 29% off and the Sony Inzone H9 Headset for $198 or $100 off its normal price.

While there will likely be even more deals during Prime Day, there are already some great deals to be had on PS5 games and accessories. So if you’re looking for something new to play or want to upgrade your console with useful extras, these are the best Prime Day PS5 deals you can get now.

PS5 Prime Day Game Deals

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $9 at Amazon After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: was $49 now $20 at Amazon Experience the original Dead Rising with improved graphics across the board in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This upgraded version of the 2006 classic sees you play as Frank West as he investigates the nightmare situation at Williamette Parkview Mall. Along the way, you'll rescue survivors and defeat memorable bosses, and also fight your way through an entire horde of undead zombies.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $39 now $26 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $29 at Amazon The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original, completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter, Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show ahead of season 2 or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first gripping cross-country adventure all over again.

Returnal: was $69 now $37 at Amazon Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious and very deadly alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $44 at Amazon A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West takes everything great about its predecessor and expands upon it. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy, a warrior in the post-apocalyptic United States reclaimed by nature. There, she must contend with animal-like machines, as well as cunning human foes, as she ventures from her homeland towards the coast of the Pacific.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $53 at Amazon The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, lived up to the hype. It sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. Spider-Man 2 is a stunning showcase of the PS5.

PS5 Prime Day Accessory Deals

PowerA Twin Dual Charging Station: was $25 now $19 at Amazon If you're spending hours gaming on the PS5 Pro, then you'll need to ensure your controllers are always charged and ready for action. The PowerA Twin charging station can charge two DualSense controllers at once and looks good doing it. This officially licensed peripheral also comes with a 2-year warranty.

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5: was $39 now $23 at Amazon If you only have one controller to charge and want to do so in style, the Razer Quick Charging Stand could be a great fit for your PS5. What’s great about this charging stand is that it can top off your DualSense in under 3 hours. It also features overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short-circuiting. Another neat trick is that it’s designed in such a way that you can still navigate your PS5’s menus while your controller is charging.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $129 now $107 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink and works right out of the box. It's dropped below $100 in the past, so this isn't the lowest ever price, but this Amazon deal is still a bargain price for an essential PS5 accessory.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Headset: was $149 now $128 at Amazon The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.

Sony Inzone Buds: was $199 now $158 at Amazon The Sony Inzone Buds offer the lowest possible latency audio and offer extended battery life, with up to 12 hours of continuous use. The buds also offer 360-degree spatial audio and AI-based audio reduction to help tune out any distracting sounds around you.