Final Fantasy XVI hands-on review: Final Fantasy grows up

Final Fantasy XVI reinvigorates the long-running franchise thanks to its grimdark tone and engaging real-time combat. This is exactly the refresh the series needed.

Final Fantasy XVI specs Platforms: PC, PS5 (reviewed)

Price: $70

Release Date: June 22, 2023

Genre: Japanese role playing game

Even in a franchise that reinvents itself with each new entry, Final Fantasy XVI stands out. Taking clear inspiration from HBO’s Game of Thrones, this installment in the long-running Japanese role-playing game franchise fully embraces the grimdark fantasy genre. Sure, you still get chocobos, giant gods and over-the-top magic spells, but this is easily the darkest Final Fantasy ever — earning its M for mature rating, a first for the series.

I’ve played through Final Fantasy XVI’s introductory hours and have been thoroughly impressed so far. This edition brings the series back to its medieval roots while injecting a modern and adult tone. The game also has stunning graphics and compelling action-focused gameplay. As a long-time fan of the series, I think these changes make for a compelling experience.

I’ll bring you a full Final Fantasy XVI review soon. For now, check out my impressions of what I’ve played so far and why I think Final Fantasy XVI has the makings of being one of the best games of 2023. Final Fantasy XVI is perfect for both newcomers and longtime fans. Read on to find out why.

Final Fantasy XVI hands-on review: Story

In Final Fantasy XVI, you play as Clive Rosfield, Shield of the Grand Duchy of Rosaria — one of the kingdoms of Valisthea where the game takes place. Things start off well enough until a plot against Clive’s family shatters his world. Years later, Clive seeks retribution but learns more about himself and the world than he expected.

From what I’ve played, Final Fantasy XVI’s story is similar to what you’d expect in a fantasy epic — with the requisite betrayals, revelations and grand battles. What sets it apart is the brutally dark tone. Just when you think the game can’t get any darker, it plunges further into the abyss, making Clive’s situation more harrowing and heart-wrenching. The Game of Thrones influence is palpable, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the writers were fans of the Berserk manga.

And since this is Final Fantasy, magic plays a strong role in the narrative. There are giant skyscraper-sized magical crystals, equally enormous god-like beings called Eikons and all sorts of colorful spells used in battles. Speaking of battles, seeing a kaiju-sized Odin charging his horse across a sea of comparatively ant-sized human armies really lets you know this is still a Final Fantasy game — only with more blood and guts. Again, this story doesn’t let up.

Final Fantasy XVI hands-on review: Gameplay

Where recent entries like Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake dabbled with real-time combat mechanics, this 16th installment goes all in with real-time battles. This aspect will no doubt upset those who yearn for the return of turn-based battles. While I sympathize with that sentiment, the tight and precise combat mechanics won me over.

If you worried that Final Fantasy XVI would force you to memorize a million combos, don’t be. Unlike Devil May Cry or Ninja Gaiden, FFXVI keeps things relatively simple with its mechanics.

There are dedicated buttons for attacking, casting magic, jumping and dodging. You’ll also find another button that helps you close the gap between far-off enemies. Holding one of the right shoulder buttons allows you to use more powerful magic spells. You’re free to perform any action at any time. With the exception of magic, there are almost no cool-down periods — allowing you to continue pressing the attack.

If you’re not so great at action games or simply want easier combat encounters, you can equip items called Time Accessories. With these equipped, you can unleash complex combos with one button, slow down time to dodge avoidable attacks and more. Those two accessories have made my playthrough a blast so far, but I appreciate that I can unequip them to assume manual control over combos and dodging.

Final Fantasy XVI has no shortage of epic boss battles, even during the early hours. While tough, you can stun these foes by depleting their Will gauge located underneath their health bar. Once you do, you’ll have a temporary window to attack without fear of retaliation. Breaking a boss’ will is very satisfying and it’s fun trying to figure out which attacks drain the Will gauge the fastest.

You can only control Clive but that doesn’t mean you’re always alone. Various allies join you throughout the story — not least of which is a trusty hound named Torgal. While it would have been fun to directly control my partners in combat, they seem to do a decent job of helping out, especially when there are numerous foes on the battlefield.

Defeating enemies and completing quests earns you experience points you can then use to unlock or strengthen skills and abilities from the skill tree. Upgrading abilities and using new ones give you a noticeable advantage in battles, which ultimately makes them more fun. This is especially true as you unlock more Eikon (magic) abilities throughout the game.

Final Fantasy XVI hands-on review: Visuals and sound

Final Fantasy is synonymous with gorgeous graphics and the sixteenth installment is no exception. Final Fantasy XVI is a feast for the eyes. Everything from dark claustrophobic dungeons to sprawling grass-covered plains looks phenomenal. The exquisitely-detailed main cast of characters also receives similar attention to detail.

As with sound, the game’s audio is a treat. The soundtrack isn’t as rich or resonant as those produced by legendary series composer Nobuo Uematsu, but its mix of melancholy and bombast does an excellent job of drawing you into each scene.

Final Fantasy XVI hands-on review: Outlook

I’ve only scratched the surface of Final Fantasy XVI, but I can already tell this will be one of my favorite installments.

Returning to a medieval setting was a wise choice after nearly two decades of semi-futuristic adventures. Not only is it a good change of pace, but the low-tech world is a better fit for the game’s gritty tone. The real-time combat mechanics are also a highlight, as are the amazing graphics.

Be sure to come back for my full Final Fantasy XVI, which should go up soon.