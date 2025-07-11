This is your last chance to add this 2TB SSD to your basket and expand your PS5’s storage before Prime Day ends!

There's no better time to save on tech than during Amazon's Prime Day sales, and right now, you have only a few hours left to do so. Yes, we're in the dying embers of this year's big sales event, so if you've been eyeing anything, act fast. I, for one, have my eye on a very specific storage solution for my PlayStation 5.

Considering the mahoosive size of modern-day video games, it's no surprise that I've quickly run out of space on my PS5 — 1TB just isn't enough. My solution? I'm buying the WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD for $179 at Amazon right now. That's right, Amazon has shaved 29% off the SSD's $251 retail price. I might as well buy two!

29% off! WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD: was $251 now $179 at Amazon Officially licensed for PS5 consoles, the WD_Black SN850P boasts 2TB of storage and packs impressive read (7,300MB/s) and write speeds (6,300MB/s). Its optimized heatsink designed especially for the PS5 ensures easy, worry-free installation into the M.2 slot.

While the WD_Black SN850P is available in 4TB and 8TB sizes as well, it's only the 2TB SSD that's currently discounted — but that should be plenty enough to get started. It's an officially-licensed PS5 accessory and has been designed with Sony’s current-gen console in mind.

In addition to the massive storage, the WD_Black SN850P also boasts impressive read (7,300MB/s) and write speeds (6,300MB/s), so load times are short and gameplay is seamless. Setting it up is easy as it has been optimized for the PS5, so all you need to do is slot it into your console's M.2 slot and you're good to go.

Oh, and the cherry on top of the cake? A 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus Premium is included in the box, granting you instant access to hundreds of incredible games! So what are you waiting for? Hurry as there are only a few hours left of the sale, and secure a 29% saving on the WD_Black SN850P at Amazon right now!

