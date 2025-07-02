Don’t wait for Prime Day PS5 deals — here’s the 13 best early savings I’ve found
Amazon is already discounting PS5 games and accessories
Next week marks the start of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event, so you might think the smart money is on keeping your wallet firmly in your pocket and waiting until its official kick-off on Tuesday, July 8. But you don’t need to wait to start scoring PS5 deals.
I’ve combed through the current crop of deals on PS5 games and accessories and found several worthwhile savings that you can score right now. This includes the likes of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows for 29% off, and the Nacon Revolution Pro 5 controller has dropped to $129, from its MSRP of $199.
While Prime Day itself is likely to bring more deals, I suspect we won’t see very many better ones than these discounts that are already available now. So, if you want to pick up some new PS5 games for the weekend or upgrade your console with useful extras, here are the best early Prime Day PS5 deals.
Best early Prime Day PS5 deals
- shop all Amazon gaming deals
- EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $9 @ Amazon
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
- Returnal: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: was $129 now $107 @ Amazon
- Nacon Revolution 5 Pro: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon
Early Prime Day PS5 game deals
After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.
In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll control Aiden Caldwell, a skilled survivor searching for his lost sister in a city overrun with zombies. The game focuses on parkour, combat and making choices that impact the story and the fate of the city’s factions. Plus, it's been consistently updated with new content since its initial launch in spring 2022.
Experience the original Dead Rising with improved graphics across the board in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This upgraded version of the 2006 classic sees you play as Frank West as he investigates the nightmare situation at Williamette Parkview Mall. Along the way, you'll rescue survivors and defeat memorable bosses, and also fight your way through an entire horde of undead zombies.
Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package, and it was perfectly timed to coincide with the latest Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.
Star Wars Outlaws represents a new frontier for a Galaxy far, far away as it's the first-ever open-world game set in the iconic sci-fi universe. You play a Han Solo-type named Kay Vess, as you explore various planets and navigate criminal syndicates and the sinister Galactic Empire.
Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious and very deadly alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.
Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.
A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West takes everything great about its predecessor and expands upon it. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy: a warrior in the post-apocalyptic United States that has been reclaimed by nature. There, she must contend with animal-like machines, as well as cunning human foes, as she ventures from her homeland towards the coast of the Pacific.
Set in 19th-century Japan during the Boshin War, Rise of the Rōnin comes from developer Team Ninja and blends a sizeable open world, a choice-driven narrative and engaging combat. Designed to take full advantage of the PS5, it also offers impressive visuals, speedy loading times and full support for the console's DualSense.
The 14th major installment in the AC franchise, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, is set in 16th-century Japan during the late Sengoku period. Players experience the enduring conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order through two protagonists: Naoe, a skilled female shinobi, and Yasuke, an African samurai inspired by a real-life historical figure.
Early Prime Day PS5 accessory deals
The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink and works right out of the box. It's dropped below $100 in the past, so this isn't the lowest ever price, but this Amazon deal is still a discount price for an essential PS5 accessory.
The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.
This officially licensed Sony controller is a must-have accessory for PlayStation fans. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is infinitely customizable, featuring remappable shortcuts, a swappable D-Pad, interchangeable controller weights, customizable thumbstick sizes and heads, and more. Plus, with the controller's Hall effect magnetic sensors, you can say bye to stick drift.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Rory is a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.