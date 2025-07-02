Don’t wait for Prime Day PS5 deals — here’s the 13 best early savings I’ve found

Next week marks the start of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event, so you might think the smart money is on keeping your wallet firmly in your pocket and waiting until its official kick-off on Tuesday, July 8. But you don’t need to wait to start scoring PS5 deals.

I’ve combed through the current crop of deals on PS5 games and accessories and found several worthwhile savings that you can score right now. This includes the likes of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows for 29% off, and the Nacon Revolution Pro 5 controller has dropped to $129, from its MSRP of $199.

While Prime Day itself is likely to bring more deals, I suspect we won’t see very many better ones than these discounts that are already available now. So, if you want to pick up some new PS5 games for the weekend or upgrade your console with useful extras, here are the best early Prime Day PS5 deals.

Best early Prime Day PS5 deals

Early Prime Day PS5 game deals

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $9 at Amazon After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: was $49 now $20 at Amazon Experience the original Dead Rising with improved graphics across the board in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This upgraded version of the 2006 classic sees you play as Frank West as he investigates the nightmare situation at Williamette Parkview Mall. Along the way, you'll rescue survivors and defeat memorable bosses, and also fight your way through an entire horde of undead zombies.

Returnal: was $69 now $37 at Amazon Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious and very deadly alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $44 at Amazon A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West takes everything great about its predecessor and expands upon it. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy: a warrior in the post-apocalyptic United States that has been reclaimed by nature. There, she must contend with animal-like machines, as well as cunning human foes, as she ventures from her homeland towards the coast of the Pacific.

Early Prime Day PS5 accessory deals

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $129 now $107 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's even been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink and works right out of the box. It's dropped below $100 in the past, so this isn't the lowest ever price, but this Amazon deal is still a discount price for an essential PS5 accessory.