PS5 Ragnarök bundle is $56 off at Newegg — but there's a catch

Finding a PS5 isn't as hard as it used to be. In fact, PS5 restock can usually be found most days of the week. PS5 deals, however, are harder to find, which is why Newegg's current promo merits a shout.

For a limited time, you can get the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle for $503.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) via coupon code "ZIPPIDY10". That's $56 off its normal price and the only price drop we've ever seen for this console/bundle. In order to get this price, you'll need to finance your purchase via Zip, a payment platform that lets you pay via interest-free installments using your credit or debit card. Zip performs a soft credit check prior to purchase, which Zip says doesn't affect your credit score. However, it's worth noting that Zip charges late fees (up to $10) and a $1 convenience fee with each payment/installment.

(opens in new tab) Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle: was $559 now $503 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

The God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle comes with a PS5 console, a digital voucher for God of War Ragnarök, and a PS5 DualSense controller. It normally costs $559, but use coupon code "ZIPPIDY10" at checkout to drop its price to $503. You'll need to finance your purchase with Zip Payments, which lets you pay for your console via interest-free installments.

In our God of War Ragnarök review, we found the Editor's Choice game to be one of Santa Monica Studios' finest works yet. On PS5, you'll enjoy features like 4K resolution, haptic feedback, 3D audio, and various performance options. While its numerous hidden load screens can make it feel like a last-gen title, it's still an overall enjoyable experience that will thrill the majority of people who play it.

As for the PlayStation 5, it's easily the most impressive console released by Sony. Though it may not have many games that are exclusively for the system, many cross-gen titles also available on PS4 run at their best thanks to the PS5 considerable horsepower.

