Walmart Rollbacks sale coming Oct. 10 — Apple Watch 8 for $349, 55-inch 4K TV for $198, more

By Louis Ramirez
Walmart takes on Amazon sale with its own Rollback sales event

Get ready for the first wave of holiday deals. Walmart has announced it will take on Amazon's forthcoming Prime Early Access Sale with a deals event of its own. The Walmart Rollbacks and More Sale will begin October 10 and run through October 13. Not only does it start a day before Amazon's sale, but it also ends 24 hours later. 

Unlike Amazon's sale — which is a Prime member exclusive — the Walmart Rollbacks and More Sale will be open to the general public. It's unclear if there will be any exclusive deals for Walmart Plus members ($98/year). It's worth noting that none of these events are proper Black Friday deals, but rather early holiday sales designed to get consumers to shop early. 

Walmart's event will include sitewide discounts on everything from the newly released Apple Watch 8 to the latest Barbie dollhouses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming sale. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes).

Walmart Rollbacks and more — confirmed sales

Walmart has confirmed a few sales it will offer next week. Among them is the new Apple Watch 8 for $349 ($50 off), which would be the first major discount we've seen on Apple's new smartwatch and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen. Other noteworthy Walmart deals include:

Walmart Rollbacks and more — dates and times

The Walmart Rollbacks and More Sale will begin on Monday, October 10 at 5 a.m. ET. Deals will last through Thursday, October 13. A Walmart Plus membership is not required to shop the sale, but members do get expedited shipping and gas discounts at over 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. 

Walmart Plus: 30-day free trial @ Walmart
Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus and a $15 Lyft credit. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.

