Get the Apple Watch 8 for $349 during Walmart's Rollback sale

The Walmart Rollbacks Sale is now live and the retailer isn't holding back. One of Walmart's first deals is knocking $50 off the best smartwatch we've tested.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). That's $50 off and the first major price cut we've seen on Apple's new watch. If you're looking for a new smartwatch, this is one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get. For more ways to save at Walmart, make sure to check out our Walmart promo codes coverage.

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's now $50 off, which is the first major price cut we've seen for this watch.

The new watch has a built-in skin temperature sensor and low power mode, which can extend the latest Apple Watch's battery life to 36 hours. It also has a new crash detection feature, which leverages improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most. You also get a crack-resistant front crystal, Crash Detection capabilities, and retrospective ovulation estimates.

Yes, there are newer options out there — we're looking at you Pixel Watch — but if you're an iPhone user, the Apple Watch 8 is simply unbeatable, especially now that it's on sale.