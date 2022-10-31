Black Friday deals LIVE blog: the best early sales now

Refresh

(Image credit: Shutterstock) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $129 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're a heavy iPad user then you'll want to invest in an Apple Pencil. And now is the perfect time, because for a limited time, the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is on sale for $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $40 off its full retail price of $129, and a new all-time low price for the official Apple accessory. We previously saw the latest model of Apple Pencil drop to $99 last November, but this latest discount reduces it by an additional $10. This is definitely one of the best Apple deals available right now.

(Image credit: Future) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) The MacBook Pro 14-inch isn’t expected to get a full refresh until 2023, but the current model is one of the best laptops you can buy period. And right now you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is $400 off its standard price. This system sports Apple’s powerful M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine and more memory bandwidth than the already fast M1 chip. Based on our testing, the MacBook Pro 14-inch runs circles around most Windows laptops when it comes to performance, and we saw over 14 hours of battery life in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review . You also get a bright and rich 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add in three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and SDXC card slot — plus MagSafe charging — and you have a winner.