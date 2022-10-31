Live
Black Friday deals LIVE blog: the best early sales now
Early Black Fridays deals have arrived
Black Friday deals are arriving earlier than ever this year. The annual retail holiday is still a few weeks away, but retailers are already competing to offer the best early Black Fridays deals on everything from 4K TVs to air fryers.
The demand for Black Friday deals is expected to be even bigger this year and we’re giving you a head start by highlighting the biggest early savings across major retailers from Amazon to Best Buy. Some of our favorite deals right now include an OLED TV for just $569 and the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones dropping to a new lowest-ever price.
Not every early Black Friday deal is a winner, but we’re here to help cut through the clutter, and will be bringing you all the discounts actually worth considering. So stick with this Black Friday deals live blog for comprehensive coverage of all the best deals that you can shop right now.
Best early Black Friday deals now
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Echo (4th Gen):
$99$49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad mini w/ 64GB:
$499$399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):
$1,999$1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker:
$99$69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Bose QuietComfort 45:
$329$249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer:
$249$129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Luna Adult Weighted Blanket:
$89$74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max:
$54$39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Insignia 50" F30 Fire TV:
$399$249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're on the hunt for a large TV for not very much money, then you'll want to consider this Fire TV discount. Right now the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is on sale for just $249 on Amazon (opens in new tab). At $100 off its usual price, this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted to date.
The Insignia F30 Series is a capable 4K Fire TV with built-in Alexa voice control, DTS Studio sound, HDR support and a good looking 60hz display that's great for shows, games, and movies. In fact, we rank it as one of the best TVs under $500 and love its responsive user interface, Amazon Alexa support and surprisingly great sound.
- Fitbit Sense 2:
$299$79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Been waiting until Black Friday to pick up a new Fitbit? Well delay your purchase no longer, because Fitbit's most premium smartwatch just dropped to a new all-time low price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
Right now the Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a massive saving of $220 compared to its usual retail price of $299. This price makes the advanced tracker cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Inspire 3, both of which lack the bright, beautiful screen and smartwatch capabilities of the Sense 2. It’s a truly fantastic deal, especially as the Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now.
- WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink:
$359$259 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
We're expecting to see plenty of excellent PS5 deals across the Black Friday sales period. In fact, the savings have already started courtesy of the PlayStation Store Halloween Sale. However with so many discounted games to consider it's natural that you may be worrying about your console's hard drive space.
Thankfully, the WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink is on sale for $259 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $100 discount compared to its full retail price of $359, and the lowest ever price we’ve spotted on this top-rated PS5 SSD date. The same deal is available at Amazon (opens in new tab) as well.
The WD_Black SN850 was confirmed earlier this year as the first officially-licensed PS5 SSD. This means you can slot the storage drive into your PS5 console without any worrying about compatibility issues. The SSD meets all of Sony’s requirements for a PS5 SSD (opens in new tab), and I’ve personally tested the drive in my own PS5 for more than a year and can report that it works flawlessly.
Granted even at an all-time low price of $259 it's still very expensive, but a larger PS5 SSD is a highly useful accessory to have if you want to jump between a handful of games at once.
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation):
$129$89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're a heavy iPad user then you'll want to invest in an Apple Pencil. And now is the perfect time, because for a limited time, the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is on sale for $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $40 off its full retail price of $129, and a new all-time low price for the official Apple accessory. We previously saw the latest model of Apple Pencil drop to $99 last November, but this latest discount reduces it by an additional $10. This is definitely one of the best Apple deals available right now.
- MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):
$1,999$1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The MacBook Pro 14-inch isn’t expected to get a full refresh until 2023, but the current model is one of the best laptops you can buy period. And right now you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is $400 off its standard price.
This system sports Apple’s powerful M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine and more memory bandwidth than the already fast M1 chip. Based on our testing, the MacBook Pro 14-inch runs circles around most Windows laptops when it comes to performance, and we saw over 14 hours of battery life in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review.
You also get a bright and rich 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add in three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and SDXC card slot — plus MagSafe charging — and you have a winner.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:
$279$229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The top-of-the-line tech is already being discounted courtesy of early Black Friday deals, Case in point, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a very solid $20 off the original price of the 40mm model. It's not quite the lowest-ever price we’ve seen on the latest Samsung wearable — it was $229 for a brief spell last week — but it's still an discount worthy of consideration.
As our smartwatch expert explains in their Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, Samsung’s latest smartwatch may seem like an incremental upgrade over its predecessor but still remains one of the best smartwatches you can buy today. And it’s even got even new features and functionality to challenge the dominant Apple Watch Series 8.
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you’ve been waiting to get an OLED TV until prices came down to earth, the time has come. Right now you can snag the 48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV for just $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This TV gets you beautiful OLED visuals without having to spend a fortune.
The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. You get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG viewing formats, which help make the content you view on the screen look their absolute best. There's also built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can control your TV with your voice. The LG webOS platform the TV runs on is great, too.
Unfortunately, the budget price does come with some drawbacks: the refresh rate of the TV only goes to 60Hz (120Hz is preferred), and there is no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a great deal on a 48-inch OLED TV.
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of the most popular early Black Friday deals so far has been the Amazon Fire TV Stick dropping back down to its lowest-ever price. And while that deal rapidly sold out last week, Amazon is now offering another discount that is nearly as good.
Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s just $5 off its lowest-ever price, and still a fantastic price for one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now. This device offers excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, lightning-fast interface navigation and access to just about every streaming service you could ever need.
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones:
$329$249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Welcome to the Tom’s Guide early Black Friday live blog. Here we’ll be flagging all the best deals of the retail holiday, including savings that you can score right now. Let’s kick things off with a discount that brings some of the best headphones you can buy down to a lowest ever price.
Right now the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $80 off the full retail price of $329 for a total saving of almost 25%. Alternatively, you can also score the same deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab), if that’s your retailer of choice. But wherever you opt to buy, you’re getting a killer discount on a very premium set of headphones. In our glowing BoseQuietComfort 45 review we labelled the headphones a "no-brainer" and were particularly impressed by the high-end active noise cancellation and highly comfortable fit.
