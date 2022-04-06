Killer QLED TV deal is crazy cheap at $399 right now

The TCL 5-series is one of the best TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV offers excellent HDR performance and thanks to its Google TV interface, a great smart TV experience. Currently, this Tom's Guide-recommended TV is on sale in multiple sizes.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the TCL 50-inch QLED 4K Google TV on sale for $399.99 (opens in new tab). That's $200 off and one of the best TV deals of all time.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our review (opens in new tab), we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. Priced at $399, it's an epic bargain.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For an unparalleled viewing experience, you'll want the 65-inch set, which is on sale for $699. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this TV.

In our TCL 5-Series Google TV review, we awarded this TV an Editor's Choice badge for its excellent HDR performance, great color quality, smooth motion, and affordability. Not only is it one of the best TCL TVs on the market, but it's such an incredible value due to its impressive QLED display.

Clips of 4K nature videos showed vibrant blue skies and colorful plants and animals, with none of the banding that sometimes shows up on lower-quality displays. In a letterboxed movie clip, the black bars above and below the picture looked suitably black, instead of the glowing gray that sometimes plagues LCD TVs.

The new Google TV operating system was also snappy, offering noticeably quicker and smoother operations than other platforms, including the sometimes slow Roku TV software that many TCL smart TVs use.

