Hurry! Apple AirPods Pro just dropped to $179 on Amazon

Presidents Day sales are ramping up, and we're spotting great savings on all things audio, including the Apple AirPods Pro. So whether you've been looking to score a pair of these premium earbuds for yourself or as a gift for Valentine's Day, look no further.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $179. That takes a whole 28% off the original price, saving you $69 in total. That's also the lowest price we've seen outside of Prime Day and Black Friday sales, so make sure to act fast while the stock is still available.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, with this deal taking 28% off and saving you a total of $69. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water and sweat resistance and comes with a MagSafe charging case.

As of right now, the Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and for a good reason. Thanks to the eye-catching design and great active noise cancellation, this pair of premium earbuds deliver one of the most immersive audio experiences.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design for a more comfortable feel and spatial audio support. This is a slightly newer model with Apple's MagSafe charging case.

The AirPods Pro are great for everyday use, whether it's tuning into your favorite podcast or jamming to the latest hits on Spotify. But these flagship earbuds really shine when it comes to fitness. The sweat resistance and hands-free Siri features will come in particularly handy while running.

And with Apple's H1 chip, integration with your other Apple devices is easier than ever. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds will last around 5 hours on a charge, which isn't that long. However, if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 24 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is one of the best AirPods Pro deals you're likely to see outside of the big sales events. So we recommend acting fast before this offer expires.

