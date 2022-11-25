Hulu's $1.99 Black Friday deal is the best way to avoid the price hike

Hulu's annual Black Friday deal is live right now! Yes, Hulu's big Black Friday discount is here to help folks forget about its price hike. Last month saw Hulu become more expensive, as a price hike increased ad-supported Hulu by $1 per month.

Right now Hulu costs just $1.99 per month (opens in new tab) — savings of $6 per month! So, everyone with a calculator can tell you, this deal can save you as much as $72 total. Find you don't want Hulu after the first month? Don't worry, this deal doesn't lock you into a year-long plan. You're just paying month to month.

The deal went live today (Wednesday, Nov. 23), and will only be active for six days, expiring at the end of Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer.

A bit of fine print, though: Hulu's deal is for new and eligible returning subscribers. That said, we bet ineligible subscribers will probably find a workaround, as just yesterday someone told me that they love to get free streaming service trials by using new email addresses. It's unclear if that would work here.

Other solid streaming service deals (which are aimed at new and eligible subscribers) include HBO Max's $1.99 Black Friday deal that's shockingly cheap, as it offers a larger discount than this Hulu deal. Also, Peacock's Black Friday deal is just 99 cents per month, and Paramount Plus is 50% off for a year!

We rank Hulu as one of the best streaming services, and it's been there for quite some time. Hulu is adored for quality exclusive originals, such as The Bear — one of the best shows of 2022. Other fantastic shows include Reservation Dogs and The Handmaid's Tale.

Personally, I use it for more than just Hulu Originals. Hulu subscribers who cut the cord will will find it great for ABC shows such as Abbott Elementary and the Bachelor/ette shows. We've also rounded up best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu, to keep you entertained through to next Black Friday.

While its live TV service Hulu with Live TV has the broader selection of content, both could be seen as one of the best cable TV alternatives, depending on how soon you need to see the latest content.

