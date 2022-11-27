HBO Max at $1.99 is my favorite Cyber Monday deal — here’s how to get it

The HBO Max Cyber Monday deal is the kind of thing that makes me want to go full Logan Roy, and shout about at the top of my lungs. If you haven't seen Succession, and don't get that visual, then you need to get on this deal right now.

Why? Because HBO Max for $1.99 per month (opens in new tab) is a sequence of words I never thought I'd ever write in that order. This offer takes $8 off of the HBO Max with ads tier for your first three months. And that three month period might give you the most bang for your buck that you've ever gotten in streaming.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max with ads: was $9.99 now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

This deal for new and eligible subscribers is 80% off HBO Max's ad-supported tier — a perfect way to catch up on stuff you've missed, like House of the Dragon, Succession and the rest of the best HBO Max shows and movies.

The fine print of this deal reads "Offer valid from November 21, 2022 to November 28, 2022," and that the deal "is only for new and returning HBO Max customers." Similar details are attached to the other top Cyber Monday Streaming deals.

While HBO Max gives you access to the whole HBO back catalogue, filled with tons of beloved classics such as The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Sex and the City, The Wire and Veep, HBO Max turned the service into a much better service — without raising prices. No wonder HBO Max is our pick for the #1 best streaming service online.

In addition to recent hits such as the mega-popular and uber-chaotic Euphoria, HBO Max also has the hilarious Barry and The Righteous Gemstones. The White Lotus, currently in season 2, is great, as is the aforementioned recent hit Succession. But in terms of the best HBO Max shows, we have to talk about House of the Dragon, The Rehearsal, Harley Quinn and Hacks.

Oh, and then there's The Last of Us HBO series, which arrives before this 3-month discounted window ends, debuting on January 15. This adaptation of a heartbreaking post-apocalyptic video game stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones).

As for films, the best HBO Max movies include Barbarian, Elvis, King Richard, The Suicide Squad and My Neighbor Totoro. For a personal view of why I love HBO Max, check out our guide to the 5 best HBO Max movies you're not watching.