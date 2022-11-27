Hurry! Peacock’s amazing $0.99 Cyber Monday deal is nearly over

Before you know it, Tuesday will be here and the Peacock Cyber Monday deal will be over. And then you'd be paying full price for Peacock. But if you cash in on this Cyber Monday deal, you get 80% off of one of our favorite streaming services, which includes live news, NFL live streams and much more.

Through Monday (Nov. 28), Peacock Premium is $0.99 per month (opens in new tab). That locks you into a low-low price (savings of $4 per month), that will last 12 months.

With Peacock Premium, you don't just get next-day streams of NBC shows, live sports and news and Peacock Originals. The service also packs a ton of shows and movies, and we've just recently selected the 7 best movies on Peacock to watch with this deal.

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, WWE and more. Use code "SAVEBIG"

According to the fine print this deal is not for "current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers," though we imagine some current subscribers will find ways to get around that deal.

This is one of many Cyber Monday streaming service deals going right now — and most have that same requirement, with fine print reading "for new and eligible subscribers." Those deals include HBO Max's $1.99 deal is shockingly cheap, with a larger discount than Hulu's $1.99 deal.

And then there's also big discounts on annual membership, as Paramount Plus is 50% off for a year.

One of my favorite movies of the year just hit Peacock, as it's the most affordable way to watch Nope online. Peacock also plays host to Spanish-language World Cup live streams.

Oh, and parents of young kids will probably find Peacock valuable, as that's where Minions: The Rise of Gru is streaming.

We like Peacock a lot, and it's even one of our picks for the best streaming services online. That's because in addition to a slowly growing lineup of solid originals (We Are Lady Parts is a favorite), Peacock has Premier League live streams, live WWE action, and live news too.

If you want to get the best possible picture when watching Peacock, be sure to check out the best Cyber Monday TV deals for bargains on the latest sets.