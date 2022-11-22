Yes! Paramount Plus is 50% off in this Black Friday deal

Paramount Plus is the latest streaming service to offer a Black Friday deal — and they're offering the streaming service at a heavy discount. And this comes at a great time since Top Gun: Maverick starts streaming December 22 (opens in new tab).

You can either save on Paramount Plus by itself, or with Showtime. The former deal saves you half off, while the latter is still a significant discount.

Starting at 12 p.m. ET today (Nov. 22), Paramount Plus annual plans are 50% off (opens in new tab), so its $49 Essential Annual plan is now $24.99 per year, and its ad-free Premium plan, which throws in your local CBS network and the ability to save for offline, is $49 for the first year.

There's also the Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle down to $59 per year (opens in new tab). Normally $11.99 per month, this brings you to $5 per month, and savings of $7 per month. With the Showtime add-on, you can watch excellent shows such as Yellowjackets and the amazing movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Mixing live news and sports with originals and recently-released movies such as Top Gun Maverick (Dec. 22) and Smile, Paramount Plus is offering a strong option to cord-cutters.

A bit of fine print, though: Paramount Plus' deal is for new subscribers only. That means we bet some ineligible subscribers will be doing their best to try and get around that by making new accounts.

While we don't rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, it's certainly getting better. Like most streaming services, it mixes originals and licensed shows and movies, but it offers plenty of live content as well, such as NFL live streams, with NFL on CBS games. Those include the Bills @ Lions on Thanksgiving Day and the Broncos @ Rams on Christmas Day.

Paramount Plus also includes well-reviewed originals such as Star Trek: Prodigy and Evil, plus other series such as Tulsa King and The Offer. Check out our guide to the best Paramount Plus shows and movies for more details. It's also enticing to cord-cutters for offering live news and sports, including local channels for 13 markets including Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Los Angeles, Miami and New York.