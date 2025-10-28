<a id="elk-932921cd-1613-40d9-a249-601a8b278d36"></a><h2 id="openai-goes-live-with-sam-altman-and-mira-murati-at-10-30-a-m-pt-1-30-p-m-et">OpenAI goes live with Sam Altman and Mira Murati &mdash; at 10:30 a.m. PT, 1:30 p.m ET</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="e438b40c-4221-45f9-9abc-258100096787"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="7zkjAqE56HdwcqAnPd84nK" name="OpenAI" alt="A phone saying OpenAI with Sam Altman behind it" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/7zkjAqE56HdwcqAnPd84nK.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="05cc6653-bece-4665-9f94-0cd9b724b8a4">Today, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and CTO Mira Murati will together give us a front-row view of what&rsquo;s next for the company and the entire AI field.<br><br>What might they cover? A few possibilities: new model releases, emerging voice/vision/music modalities, how OpenAI is thinking about real-world deployment of AI and how it plans to balance power and responsibility.</p><p>Given the pace of generative AI, this live Q&amp;A is a rare opportunity to hear directly from the people shaping the future. <br><br>Whether you&rsquo;re an a casual user, developer, business leader or just curious about where all of this is headed, stay here for all the latest updates.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>