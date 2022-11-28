Hurry! $1.99 Hulu Cyber Monday deal ends soon

You might find Hulu trials throughout the year, but this big Hulu Cyber Monday deal is the kind of thing you won't see any time soon (at least if the past is any indicator). Right now, Hulu — in the immediate aftermath of that price hike that raised rates by $1-$2 per month — is on sale for 75% off!

Right now Hulu costs just $1.99 per month (opens in new tab) — that's a savings of $6 per month! And this since this discount will last up to 12 months, you can save up to $72 total. And, yes, this is a month-to-month offer, so you can leave (and leave the deal behind) if you don't want.

That said, you'll be able to get a whole year of Hulu for $23.88! This offer expires at the end of Cyber Monday (today, Nov. 28) at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer.

Hulu's Cyber Monday deal is for new and eligible returning subscribers, and those who are ineligible? We're sure many of them will finagle a workaround that saves the deal. But there's one little trick to this Hulu deal that you may want to know about.

When signing up for Hulu, look through the add-ons for Disney Plus. When signing up for Hulu, you should see a $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on available.

Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney Plus (ad-free) have long been bundled together, but this current deal (while it may be without ESPN Plus) is an all-timer. While signing up for $1.99 per month Hulu, look for the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on.

Other ways to save right now on streaming include the HBO Max Cyber Monday deal that's $8 off, a larger discount than this Hulu deal. Also, Peacock's Cyber Monday deal is just 99 cents per month, and Paramount Plus is 50% off for a year!

We at Tom's Guide consider Hulu as one of the best streaming services, and it's been on our list for quite some time. The most recent reason to love Hulu is The Bear, a high-tension series that takes place in a Chicago restaurant kitchen. It's one of the best shows of 2022. Other fantastic Hulu shows include Reservation Dogs and The Handmaid's Tale.

But you should use Hulu for more than just Hulu Originals. Hulu subscribers who cut the cord will will find it great for ABC shows such as Abbott Elementary and the Bachelor/ette shows. We've also rounded up best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu, to keep you entertained through to next holidays eason.

While its live TV service Hulu with Live TV has the broader selection of content, both could be seen as one of the best cable TV alternatives, depending on how soon you need to see the latest content.