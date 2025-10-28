<a id="elk-35946333-28ec-4740-a1ce-292d1ee991b2"></a><h2 id="samsung-tri-fold-leaks-in-full-2">Samsung Tri-fold leaks in full</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="4b41818a-1d46-4d44-8925-d390c82d1a88"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:800px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:47.13%;"><img id="pdvvBtDoLWFPqvdrA7iLoj" name="ezgif-5076454e9b93db" alt="samsung galaxy tri-fold folding design gif" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/pdvvBtDoLWFPqvdrA7iLoj.gif" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="800" height="377" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Weibo)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="d8afff6e-04f1-4776-acfd-dfb4b02d834a">Samsung hasn't done the best job keeping its tri-fold smartphone under wraps. It seems like once a week, something significant comes out, telling us more about the device. It's almost like the company could be drip-feeding information to build anticipation. Or it just has a leaker putting information out to the world.</p><p>The latest leak provides a <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/samsung-phones/heres-our-first-look-at-the-samsung-galaxy-tri-fold-and-everything-we-can-figure-out-from-it" target="_blank">full first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold.</a> Noted leaker Ice Universe shared the latest images, which show off Samsung's worst-kept secret: the full-triple-screen display and the folded version of the phone.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="a11f58c1-37f5-4089-b158-2fa297b3fff7"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1795px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="naZV87bNhYYiruPuMWHC4h" name="Screenshot 2025-10-28 104908" alt="Samsung Galaxy tri-fold ice universe" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/naZV87bNhYYiruPuMWHC4h.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1795" height="1010" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Ice Universe)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="8787ec4e-d8c3-43fa-8ffc-4438eb460e90">And it's not just one leak. Korean news outlet <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.dailian.co.kr/news/view/1564963/" target="_blank">Dailian</a> also published what appear to be images of the same large-screen device, while <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.androidauthority.com/samsung-galaxy-tri-fold-leak-3610686/" target="_blank">Android Authority</a> found a video of the same display that has a watermark from an unknown Weibo account. Three leaks in one day for the same device is quite impressive and might be the most I've ever seen &mdash; and it's still early in the morning in the U.S.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>In the video, we can see the device unfold from the middle panel and fold back in on itself. It's a design I wasn't quite expecting, but it's interesting nevertheless.</p><p>We'll have to wait for Samsung to officially announce the device to know for sure if what we're seeing here is real, but for the time being, it all looks legitimate enough, especially with reliable sources like IceUniverse and Android Authority providing the leaks.</p>